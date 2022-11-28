Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BIG RIVER Comes to Lyric Theatre in 2023

Performances run February 16, 2023 – March 11, 2023.

Nov. 28, 2022  
With the support of over 100 national consensus organizers (individuals and organizations serving the black community), this revision of Broadway's Tony Award-Winning Musical will lift your spirit. The hour-long version of Mark Twain's novel removes offensive language and expands the role of Jim, now the same age as Huck.

Twain's classic sweeps us down the mighty Mississippi as the irrepressible Huck Finn helps his friend Jim, an enslaved teen, escape to freedom from enslavement. This tale of friendship against all odds is recreated for young audiences as two best friends demonstrate the power children have to change the world. Great fun for all ages. Ideal fun for families and grandkids!

*This will be a co-production with Adventure Theatre Maryland, in association with Rodgers and Hammerstein Theatricals and First Stage Milwaukee.

Performances run February 16, 2023 - March 11, 2023.




A CHRISTMAS CAROL is Now Playing at Lyric Theatre Photo
A CHRISTMAS CAROL is Now Playing at Lyric Theatre
Lyric Theatre's internationally acclaimed production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL returns this month in its final outdoor production at The Harn Homestead, 1721 N. Lincoln Blvd. Once again, Lyric's beloved holiday tradition will whisk audiences away to a magical holiday village nestled in the heart of Oklahoma City.
Theatre Tulsa Begins 100th Season Play Series with OUR TOWN Photo
Theatre Tulsa Begins 100th Season Play Series with OUR TOWN
Theatre Tulsa begins the Play Series of its 100th season with the classic play 'Our Town', now playing!
Lyric Returns To The Harn Homestead For Final Outdoor Production Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Photo
Lyric Returns To The Harn Homestead For Final Outdoor Production Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Lyric Theatre's internationally acclaimed production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL returns this month in its final outdoor production at The Harn Homestead, 1721 N. Lincoln Blvd. Once again, Lyric's beloved holiday tradition will whisk audiences away to a magical holiday village nestled in the heart of Oklahoma City.
Review: 3rd Act Theatre Company comes to play and slay with EAT, SLAY, LEAVE Photo
Review: 3rd Act Theatre Company comes to play and slay with EAT, SLAY, LEAVE
When three best friends embark on a self-care weekend, they expect a quiet few days in the woods. They bring wine and bath bombs, and set up a 'ritual' to cast out their old selves. All hell breaks loose when they cast those demons out and right into their cabin. It's a fight to the death for the three best friends in this 'self-care culture' satire.

