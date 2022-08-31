TheaterWorksUSA Announces 22-23 Season Featuring Touring Premiere of THE LIGHTNING THIEF: TYA EDITION & More

TheaterWorksUSA has announced their upcoming 2022 - 2023 season, including the national touring premieres of PETE THE CAT'S BIG HOLLYWOOD ADVENTURE, EL OTRO OZ, and THE LIGHTNING THIEF: TYA EDITION, along with returning favorites touring across the country.

2022 marks the 55th year that TheaterWorksUSA has been creating exceptional, transformative theatrical experiences that are accessible to young and family audiences across 440 communities in North America. With over 130 shows produced, and over 93 million audiences, TheaterWorksUSA continues to jump-start the careers of countless writers, composers, and performers, along with inspiring children with enlightening content that encourages a positive, inclusive worldview.

TheaterWorksUSA is partnering with venues across the country to bring theater to thousands of young people and families in their communities. As part of the company's initiative to create professional opportunities for artists outside of the NYC area, TWUSA continues to restructure its producing model to have tours originate at select regional hubs. This fall, both DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL and CLICK, CLACK, MOO will originate in Orlando, FL; JUNIE B.'S ESSENTIAL SURVIVAL GUIDE TO SCHOOL will originate in St. Louis, MO; and THE POUT-POUT FISH will be the inaugural TWUSA production to originate in Los Angeles, CA at The Colony Theatre on September 23. The hub in Orlando is a partnership with Orlando Repertory Theatre and the hub in St. Louis is in association with The MUNY.

In NYC, the premiere of PETE THE CAT'S BIG HOLLYWOOD ADVENTURE will take place at Symphony Space on September 30th followed by the premiere of the new TYA Edition of THE LIGHTNING THIEF at Five Angels Theater on October 1. Other productions to originate in New York this season include EL OTRO OZ, WARRIORS DON'T CRY, and THE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS: LOST IN THE SOLAR SYSTEM.

October 2022 marks the return of TheaterWorksUSA's Class Trip series since all scheduled performances were canceled in March 2020. A variety of productions are offered during school hours as an opportunity for teachers to bring their students to a show and give them a remarkable theater experience outside of the classroom.

October 2022 marks the return of TheaterWorksUSA's Class Trip series since all scheduled performances were canceled in March 2020. A variety of productions are offered during school hours as an opportunity for teachers to bring their students to a show and give them a remarkable theater experience outside of the classroom.

CLICK, CLACK, MOO



Farmer Brown's cows go on strike and the chickens join them in solidarity. No milk! No eggs! Will Farmer Brown give in to the animals' demands for blankets? Will his granddaughter Jenny get her computer back? Find out in a hilariously moving musical about negotiation and compromise. (Recommended for grades K-4)

CLICK, CLACK, MOO features a book by Billy Aronson, lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila, and music by Brad Alexander; based on the book by Doreen Cronin with illustrations by Betsy Lewin. Original direction by John Rando and original choreography by Wendy Seyb. Orchestrations by Brad Alexander, set design by Beowulf Boritt, and costume design by Lora LaVon. Tour direction is by Logan Gabrielle Schulman, and tour choreography is by Nicolette Quintero.

DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL

With the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, Dog Man loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world's most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?? Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring the hilarity and heart of Dav Pilkey's beloved characters. (Recommended for grades 1-5)

DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL features a book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila, music by Brad Alexander, and is adapted from the Dog Man book series by Dav Pilkey. Original direction and choreography is by Jen Wineman, orchestrations are by Lloyd Kikoler, set design is by Tim Mackabee, costume design is by Heidi Leigh Hanson, original lighting design is by David Lander, and sound design is by Emma Wilk. Jen Wineman returns to direct and choreograph the Fall 2022 production, and is joined by Steve MacKinnon as music director.

JUNIE B.'S ESSENTIAL SURVIVAL GUIDE TO SCHOOL

Now that Junie B. Jones has been going to school for over one-anda-half years, who better to write the book on EVERYTHING you need to know? From bus rules and Band-Aids to carpools to cookies, Junie B. and friends deliver the definitive word on surviving and thriving in style. With a jillion tips, tricks, and trip-ups, Junie B. shares her hard-won expertise and shows us all how school is sometimes scary, sometimes super-fun, and ALWAYS something to sing about! (Recommended for grades K-4)

JUNIE B.'S ESSENTIAL SURVIVAL GUIDE TO SCHOOL features a book and lyrics by Marcy Heisler with music by Zina Goldrich. The musical is based on the Junie B. Jones series of books by Barbara Park. Original direction is by Peter Flynn, and original choreography is by Devanand Janki. Original set design is by Luke Hegel-Cantarella, and original costume design is by Lora LaVon. Fall tour direction is by Trace Turner, Spring tour direction is by Emily Hartford, and tour choreography is by Marissa Beccard.

EL OTRO OZ

This bilingual musical returns in a reimagined production! Join la fiesta and journey to EL OTRO OZ! Click your heels together tres veces and take a transformative journey with this salsa, merengue, and Mexican folk-infused musical. As her fifteenth birthday approaches, Dora, a contemporary Latiné teenager, struggles with her family's ideas about tradition and dreads her impending quinceañera! But, when Dora gets swept away to a strange new land, she learns how to celebrate her unique rhythm and embrace her cultural identity. (Recommended for grades 3-7)

EL OTRO OZ features a book by Mando Alvarado and Tommy Newman, and music and lyrics by Jaime Lozano and Tommy Newman. Orchestrations and arrangements are by Salomon Lerner and Jaime Lozano. Original direction is by Elena Araoz, and original choreography is by Andrea Guajardo. Scenic design is by Frank J. Oliva, costume design is by Christopher Vergara, and puppet design is by Jessica Scott.



THE LIGHTNING THIEF: TYA EDITION

In this new, 60-minute adaptation of Broadway's The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, Percy Jackson has ten days to find and return Zeus's stolen property and bring peace to a warring Mount Olympus. But to succeed on his quest, Percy will have to do more than catch the true thief. He must come to terms with the father who abandoned him; solve the riddle of the Oracle, which warns him of betrayal by a friend; and unravel a treachery more powerful than the gods themselves. Adapted from the book The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan. (Recommended for grades 2-6)

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: TYA EDITION is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com. The show features a book by Joe Tracz with music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki. Direction and choreography is by Josiah Davis. Costume design is by Meg Powers, scenic and props design is by Jean Kim, and music direction is by Adam J. Rineer.

THE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS: LOST IN THE SOLAR SYSTEM



When the class gets lost on the way to the planetarium, Ms. Frizzle saves the day by blasting into outer space for an epic interplanetary field trip! But when rivalries old and new threaten to tear the students apart, our young heroes must learn to pull together or risk getting forever lost in the solar system. (Recommended for grades 1-5)

THE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS: LOST IN THE SOLAR SYSTEM features music and lyrics by Matthew Lee Robinson, a book by Marshall Pailet, and is based on the book series by Joanna Cole and Bruce Degen. The original creative team includes direction and choreography by Connor Gallagher, set design by Jason Sherwood, costume design by Sarah Cubbage, and lighting design by David Lander. Tour direction is by Andrew Coopman.

PETE THE CAT'S BIG HOLLYWOOD ADVENTURE

Lights! Camera! Action! When Pete the Cat and his buddy Callie sneak into the Hollywood Studios, they get lost in the world of the movies. Join Pete, Callie, Ethel the Apatosaurus, and Robo-Pete in this rockin' new musical adventure that features several fun-filled Pete the Cat books including Cavecat Pete, Pete the Cat and the Treasure Map, and The Cool Cat Boogie. (Recommended for grades PreK-3)

PETE THE CAT'S BIG HOLLYWOOD ADVENTURE features a book and lyrics by Sarah Hammond, with music by Will Aronson. The musical is based on the Pete the Cat series of books by Kimberly and James Dean. Original direction and choreography is by Christine O'Grady, with scenic design by Rob Odorisio and costume design by Dustin Cross.

THE POUT-POUT FISH

Turn the poutiest of frowns upside down in this musical featuring whimsical puppets and live performers in a sweeping oceanic adventure. When Mr. Fish sets out on a quest to find Miss Clam's missing pearl, he discovers there is more to him than his permanently plastered pout. (Recommended for grades PreK-2)

THE POUT-POUT FISH is presented by special arrangement with Macmillan Entertainment. The musical features a book by Christopher Anselmo, Jared Corak, Matt Acheson, and Fergus J Walsh, with Christopher Anselmo & Jared Corak also contributing the music and lyrics. It is based on the original book series by Deborah Diesen, author, and Dan Hanna, illustrator. Original direction and staging is by Matt Acheson & Fergus J Walsh and additional staging by Laura Brandel. Orchestrations are by Conor Keelan, and lighting design is by David Lander. Production design is by Matt Acheson & Fergus J Walsh of AchesonWalsh Studios. Tour direction and choreography is by Benjamin Schrader.

WARRIORS DON'T CRY

After hearing Ya Girl, a high school student with over 1 million followers on Instagram, struggle to make sense of today's tumultuous world, Melba Pattillo steps out of history to share the story of her battle to integrate Little Rock Central High School in 1957. Ya Girl learns to see herself in Melba-and in all the young warriors who came before her who raised their hands and made a difference. (Recommended for grades 6-12)

WARRIORS DON'T CRY is co-conceived by award-winning playwright Donnetta Lavinia Grays and director Tamilla Woodard, featuring original music by Toshi Reagon, spoken word, and video projection. This production is a collaboration between The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts and TheaterWorksUSA. WARRIORS DON'T CRY is inspired by Dr. Melba Pattillo Beals's Little Rock Nine memoir of the same name. Scenic and Costume Design are by Jean Kim, and projection and lighting design are by Elizabeth Mak. Sound design is by Kathy Ruvuna.

TheaterWorksUSA's new show, DOT DOT DOT: A NEW MUSICAL, is currently in development and will preview in early 2023, before touring nationally in the 2023-2024 season. A sneak peek excerpt will be shared as part of a special global livestream event, live from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, on International Dot Day, September 15th, at 1 p.m. Register at https://www.internationaldotday.org/.

DOT DOT DOT: A New Musical

DOT DOT DOT: A NEW MUSICAL is an exciting new musical based on the trio of award-winning picture books by New York Times bestselling author Peter H. Reynolds- The Dot, Ish and Sky Color. Adapted by Keelay Gipson and Sam Salmond, the musical, like the series, celebrates the power of originality, self-expression, and opening our eyes to look beyond the expected. (Recommended for grades 1-5)

