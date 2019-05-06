The Night Shift Theatre Company Presents: Drunken Shakespeare: School's Out Edition.

Drunken Shakespeare, founded in 2013, is the only FREE NYC event of its kind. Hosted at Bar Nine NY, The Night Shift's Drunken Shakespeare is our attempt to make Shakespeare more understandable for those that "don't get it", more accessible for those that haven't had the opportunity to study, and more FUN for those that think it's boring. Drunken Shakespeare is an Open-Mic Style, monthly event for bar-crawlers to Professional Actors and everyone in-between!

Monday, May 20th at 8pm! Sign-Up starts at 7:30pm, so come early! Bar Nine, 807 9th Ave, Hell's Kitchen.

Sign-up: 30 minutes before "Showtime," our #SignUpSiren will circle the event space with a clipboard! Sign-up with your name, your scene partner's name (if you have one), which character and which play you plan to perform. It's that simple!

Win Raffle Prizes: At the end of the night, our co-hosts will draw tickets for that evening's raffle prizes! Mingle with your friends and fellow performers, grab one last drink, sit back, relax, and WIN SOME COOL STUFF!

This month's event-spiration is SCHOOL'S OUT--GREEN, YELLOW, SUMMER LOVE, SUMMER VACAY, SCHOLARLY, ALUMNI, TWO GENTS OF VERONA, HAMLET, and AS YOU LIKE IT.

Let those words inspire your most festive outfit and feed your monologue/scene choices! We want to hear all about Jacques' Cycle of Life. We can't wait to compare each and every one of you to a Summer's Day.

Feeling extra scholarly? Bring us Claudius and Hamlet.

Don't forget to wear your Alumni Swag to get a FREE Raffle Ticket!

Think about your upcoming performances, and get ready to visit the Sign-Up Siren on Monday, May 20th at 7:30pm.

You hear that bell?? SCHOOL'S OUT!!!





