FREEDOM FOR A NIGHT Comes to Theater for the New City

Freedom for a Night, a fun feminist, genre-bending circus stage play written by Caytha Jentis and choreographed by Maia Ramnath, will have four performances February 19–22, 2026 at Theater for the New City.

Through aerial performance, spoken word, song, and dance, the iconic “dangerous” women of ancient Greek mythology step out of the shadows and reclaim their narratives. Characters including Medea, Medusa, and Circe tell their stories in their own words, challenging the myths that defined them and the systems that silenced them.

“Tonight, every myth will be unmade. Every woman will rise again,” declares the show's host Artemis, played by Kendall Rileigh.*

The cast features some of New York City's top aerialists and performance artists, including Troy Lingelbach (Dionysus), Caytha Jentis (Agave), Caitlin Borek* (Thelxiepeia), Maia Ramnath (Medea), Elena Delgado (Circe), Amara (Medusa), and Summer Lacy (Hecate).

“This show is not only for fans of Greek mythology, but for anyone who loves the vibrant downtown neo-burlesque and circus scene,” says playwright Caytha Jentis, whose previous social-commentary comedy Sex Work/Sex Play, produced by Emerging Artists Theater, ran Off-Broadway and received multiple Broadway World Award nominations.

Freedom for a Night is produced by Fox Meadow Films and Constellation Moving Company in cooperation with Emerging Artists Theater.