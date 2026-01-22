LIBERTO Debuts in New York at Theater for the New City This February

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theater For the New City will present Liberto, a powerful and intimate work by celebrated Spanish playwright Gemma Brió, inspired by her own experience of loss. The play recounts the fifteen days Brió's newborn son lived after suffering complications at birth, transforming personal grief into a deeply human and resonant theatrical experience.

Performed by two actors and a musician who embody dozens of characters, Liberto weaves storytelling, music, and moments of humor. Moving fluidly between tenderness, absurdity, and grief, the play resists easy sentimentality, instead offering an honest portrait of love, dignity, and endurance. Internationally acclaimed for its courage and emotional clarity, Liberto has earned two Premios Butaca, a Serra d'Or Critics' Prize, and nominations at the prestigious Premios Max.

"Liberto is not a play about death, but about the radical intensity of love," says director Ignacio García-Bustelo. "By sharing something so deeply personal, Gemma Brió invites audiences into a space where grief becomes collective, and where compassion, humor, and humanity coexist."

The production features performers Maia Pecci, Gabriela Garcia*, and Miera Clua, with design by Evan Frank (set), Laia Cabrera and Isabelle Duverger (projections), and Bruce A! Kraemer (lighting).

Liberto is a new production by AENY - Spanish Artists in New York and presented by Theater for the New City. The production is funded in part by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) and the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA), with support from LMCC, and with general support from the Consulate General of Spain in New York.

Gabriela Garcia appears with permission of Actors' Equity Association without benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off Broadway production.