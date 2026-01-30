Photos: In Rehearsal For The Village Theater Group's Inaugural Winter One-Act Festival

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rehearsals are underway for The Village Theater Group's inaugural "Winter One-Act Festival” which will be presented from February 11-22 in The Sergeant Theatre at The American Theatre of Actors. Check out photos below!

The Village Theater Group's inaugural “Winter One-Act Festival" is a powerful evening of live theatre featuring one original one-act play and two classic one-acts reimagined by today’s rising voices. The program will begin with Interview by Jean Claude Van Itallie, followed by Last Meals by Edward Gibbons-Brown (replacing the previously announced A Most Theatrical Kidnapping of Jeremy Strong by Courtney Taylor), and The Groves of Acadame by Mark Stein. Previews are Wednesday, February 11 and Thursday, February 12 at 7:00pm. The official opening is Thursday, February 13th at 7:00pm at The American Theatre of Actors - Sargeant Theater (314 West 54th Street – between 8th & 9th Avenues) and performances continue through Sunday, February 22, 2026.

The company presented their inaugural Off-Broadway production of Arthur Miller's The Price at The Theatre At St. Clement's last February to critical acclaim and are set to follow up this year with a program which aims to showcase the growing ensemble behind The Village Theater Group. It will also begin the tradition of a bi-annual One-Act Festival showcasing original playwrights. This Winter One-Act Festival is not just a show—it’s a platform for passionate young artists, new playwrights, emerging directors, and the professional talent of this new company to take the stage and make their mark.

The casts will be comprised of members of The Village Theater Group including Sara Abebe, Andrew Beregovoy, Robin Brenner, Matthias Cassar, Daniel J. Condon, Leeann Ortiz, Sandy Singh, Fernando Figueroa Valladares and Kerry Wolf. The production team includes: Ana B Gabriel (Assistant Director), Andy Evan Cohen (Technical Director), Helena Jost (Stage Manager) and Alejandro Jimenez (House Manager).

Photo Credit: Richard Hillman PR