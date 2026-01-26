TRUE CRIME Will Make World Premiere at the Chain Theatre Winter One-Act Festival

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Copper Boom Productions will present TRUE CRIME, a firecracker dark comedy by Sarah Swift premiering in Program #10 of the Chain Theatre Winter One-Act Festival on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at 2:00 pm.

TRUE CRIME is told through the lens of Shannon and Tammy-two nerdy hosts of a murder podcast who concoct a deadly plan to save their show. Exploring themes of friendship and betrayal, the play examines society's obsession with murder as entertainment and our desensitization to violence as a result. But like, in a fun way.

Led by a 100% female team, TRUE CRIME is written and produced by Renaissance woman Sarah Swift (Shannon) who also stars alongside the vivacious Rachael Scarr (Tammy). Skilled industry vet Stephanie Israelson makes her directorial debut. Swift set out to produce a play with as many women involved as possible, both on stage and behind the scenes. She is passionate about creating nuanced roles for women and telling their stories at all stages of life-including a pair of elder millennials who love murder!

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

TRUE CRIME | Program #10

Saturday, Feb. 7th at 2:00 pm

Wednesday, Feb. 11th at 6:30 pm

Wednesday, Feb. 18th at 8:30 pm

LOCATION

Chain Theatre (4th Floor)

312 W 36th Street, New York, NY

Tickets available through Chain Theatre (Program #10; use CRIME26 for 20% off).