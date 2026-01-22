The Riverdale Repertory Company To Present HOW TO SUCCEED With A Modern Twist

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Riverdale Repertory Company will return to Riverdale Y's stage with the Pulitzer Prize– and Tony Award–winning musical comedy How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, running January 31 through February 8, 2026. This limited engagement marks the Riverdale Rep's first production in Riverdale Y's newly renovated theater, completed in Fall 2025, and celebrates a vibrant new chapter for theatrical performance in the Bronx.

Featuring a cast of nearly 20 actors, this classic musical comedy delivers sharp satire, unforgettable songs, and a fast-paced look at ambition and office politics through the story of window washer J. Pierrepont Finch as he climbs the corporate ladder with the help of his trusty guidebook. With familiar favorites like “I Believe in You” and “Brotherhood of Man,” How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying offers a timeless commentary on workplace culture, reinvented here through a fresh and contemporary lens.

By shifting the setting from its original 1960s backdrop to a vibrant 1980s Working Girl aesthetic, director Justin S. Fischer brings a bold new perspective to the production. This reimagining highlights the evolving role of women in the workplace, moving them beyond the traditional “steno pool” of the 1960s and placing their ambition, agency, and drive at the center of the story.

“Setting the show in the 1980s allows us to explore a moment when corporate culture was flashy, competitive, and in transition, especially for women,” said Fischer. “By reframing the story in this era, we're leaning into satire while elevating the voices of the women in the office. They are no longer just observers of Finch's rise, but active participants in their own career trajectories.”

The production is directed by Justin S. Fischer, choreographed by Samuel W. Hohn, with musical direction by Bob Walton. How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying features music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and a book by Abe Burrows, Jack Weinstock, and Willie Gilbert.

Laurie Walton, Director of Performing Arts at the Riverdale Y, said the renovated theater will continue to support a wide range of productions and artistic voices. “Our theater renovation represents our ongoing commitment to the arts in Riverdale. We kicked off our season with our award-winning teens presenting Footloose. Our busy season includes our upcoming winter productions of Matilda JR, Brighton Beach Memoirs, and Willy Wonka KIDS,” said Walton. “We are thrilled to continue the season with Riverdale Rep Company's How to Succeed, and this spring begins with our multi-generational production of Oliver! which brings all of our companies together for an unforgettable musical experience.”