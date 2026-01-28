Submissions Now Open for Broadway Bound Theatre Festival

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Broadway Bound Theatre Festival has launched an open call for submissions for its 2026 season.

Playwrights are invited to submit original, unproduced plays and musicals that push boundaries, inspire conversation, and ignite the imagination. Selected works will be showcased in the heart of New York City and will receive support from page to stage with the Festival’s expert team.

The 2026 Broadway Bound Theatre Festival marks the organization’s 10th anniversary, celebrating a decade of premiering new plays and new musicals from both emerging and established playwrights.

The Festival will take place July 20–August 16 at AMT Theater on 45th Street in Midtown Manhattan. The submission deadline is March 10, 2026. For more information and to apply, visit broadwayboundfest.com.