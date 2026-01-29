Photos: Molière in the Park Hosts Benefit Reading of THE LUDICROUS LADIES

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Molière in the Park hosted a one-night-only benefit staged reading of The Ludicrous Ladies, which took place on Tuesday, January 27 at The Explorers Club in Manhattan in support of the company’s mission to expand free access to world-class theater across New York City. See photos!

Directed by Lucie Tiberghien, Founding Executive Director of Molière in the Park, the evening featured cocktails, a staged reading of Molière’s sharp and satirical comedy, and a post-performance reception. The benefit was hosted by Anne-Sophie de Villeroy and Judith Hernstadt, and held under the patronage of the Cultural Counselor of France, Mr. Mohamed Bouabdallah. The production was stage managed by Deanna Kahn.

The accomplished cast included Emmy Award-winner Michael Emerson, Anne-Sophie de Villeroy, Lakisha May, Daniel Pearce, Rory Furey-King, and Brooks Brantly.

In The Ludicrous Ladies, Molière deploys his signature wit and biting humor to critique social climbing, fashion, and cultural aspiration—themes that remain strikingly resonant today. Written in prose, the short comedy highlights how “gallant” behavior of the time continues to shape contemporary culture, while centering bold female characters and voices.

The event drew a full and enthusiastic audience and underscored Molière in the Park’s continued momentum as Brooklyn’s home for free, inclusive, and world-class presentations of Moliere's work in English. Proceeds from the evening directly supported the company’s operating costs and its commitment to paying artists equitable wages, ensuring continued access to high-quality performances for diverse audiences across the city.