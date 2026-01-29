 tracker
Photos: Molière in the Park Hosts Benefit Reading of THE LUDICROUS LADIES

The cast included Emmy Award-winner Michael Emerson, Anne-Sophie de Villeroy, Lakisha May, Daniel Pearce, Rory Furey-King, and Brooks Brantly.

By: Jan. 29, 2026

Molière in the Park hosted a one-night-only benefit staged reading of The Ludicrous Ladies, which took place on Tuesday, January 27 at The Explorers Club in Manhattan in support of the company’s mission to expand free access to world-class theater across New York City. See photos!

Directed by Lucie Tiberghien, Founding Executive Director of Molière in the Park, the evening featured cocktails, a staged reading of Molière’s sharp and satirical comedy, and a post-performance reception. The benefit was hosted by Anne-Sophie de Villeroy and Judith Hernstadt, and held under the patronage of the Cultural Counselor of France, Mr. Mohamed Bouabdallah. The production was stage managed by Deanna Kahn.

The accomplished cast included Emmy Award-winner Michael Emerson, Anne-Sophie de Villeroy, Lakisha May, Daniel Pearce, Rory Furey-King, and Brooks Brantly.

In The Ludicrous Ladies, Molière deploys his signature wit and biting humor to critique social climbing, fashion, and cultural aspiration—themes that remain strikingly resonant today. Written in prose, the short comedy highlights how “gallant” behavior of the time continues to shape contemporary culture, while centering bold female characters and voices.

The event drew a full and enthusiastic audience and underscored Molière in the Park’s continued momentum as Brooklyn’s home for free, inclusive, and world-class presentations of Moliere's work in English. Proceeds from the evening directly supported the company’s operating costs and its commitment to paying artists equitable wages, ensuring continued access to high-quality performances for diverse audiences across the city.

Kaliswa Brewster and Lucie Tiberghien
Kaliswa Brewster and Lucie Tiberghien

Anne-Sophie de Villeroy
Anne-Sophie de Villeroy

Michael Emerson, Brooks Brantly, Rory Furey-King, and Daniel Pearce
Michael Emerson, Brooks Brantly, Rory Furey-King, and Daniel Pearce

Brooks Brantly and Rory Furey-King
Brooks Brantly and Rory Furey-King

Anne-Sophie de Villeroy, Lakisha May and Daniel Pearce
Anne-Sophie de Villeroy, Lakisha May and Daniel Pearce

Lakisha May, Michael Emerson, and Anne-Sophie de Villeroy
Lakisha May, Michael Emerson, and Anne-Sophie de Villeroy

Anne-Sophie de Villeroy, Lakisha May, Michael Emerson, and Daniel Pearce
Anne-Sophie de Villeroy, Lakisha May, Michael Emerson, and Daniel Pearce

Audience
Audience

Brooks Brantly, Daniel Pearce, Anne-Sophie de Villeroy, Michael Emerson, Lakisha May and Rory Furey-King
Brooks Brantly, Daniel Pearce, Anne-Sophie de Villeroy, Michael Emerson, Lakisha May and Rory Furey-King

Lucie Tiberghien and guests
Lucie Tiberghien and guests

The cast
The cast

Lakisha May
Lakisha May

The cast
The cast


