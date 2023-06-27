Photos: THE COCKETTES Return To NYC This September- Get A First Look At The Cast

An historic underground cult favorite, THE COCKETTES are back to NYC - at The Public Theater, Saturday, Sept 9 at 9:30pm. See photos of the cast below!

The new company includes Matt Bratko, Noah Haydon, Kitten on the Keys, Steven Satyricon, Ellie Stokes, Bonni Suval, Birdie Bob Watt and Scrumbly Koldewyn with Dan Karkoska as Producer.

This avant garde psychedelic hippie theater group founded by Hibiscus (George Edgerly Harris III) in 1969 was influenced by The Living Theater, John Vaccaro's Play House of the Ridiculous, the films of Jack Smith and the LSD ethos of Ken Kesey's Merry Pranksters. They gained underground cult fame that led to mainstream exposure with John Waters and DIVINE that continues today.