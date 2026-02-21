FRIGID New York And Pale Girl Productions to Present AWKWARD TEENAGE YEARS

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

FRIGID New York in collaboration with Pale Girl Productions (Will Clegg and Grant Bowen, producers) will present the March installment of their bi-monthly comedy storytelling show, Awkward Teenage Years, on Wednesday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m. at UNDER St. Marks.

The performance will run approximately 60 minutes, with no intermission. Live stream tickets are also available.

True stories about the most gloriously awkward times in our lives - our teenage years! Awkward Teenage Years brings you the best storytellers in NYC to relive their joys and traumas for your entertainment — let's laugh and reminisce together! Enjoy tales of first loves gone wrong, failing the big test, finding your tribe, learning hard lessons, and most importantly - coming of age.

Awkward Teenage Years on Wednesday, March 6th will be hosted by Grant Bowen (NYC Fringe) and feature stories by Bailey Swilley (Edinburgh Fringe), Drew Prochaska (The Artichoke), Shawn Musgrave (We Love a Theme), Maria Baugh (Magnet Theater), and Justin D'Ambrosio (Story Collider).