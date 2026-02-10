THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR INTERACTIVE SHOW is Coming to Manhattan Movement & Arts Center

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The pages of a picture book burst into joyful motion this winter as The Very Hungry Caterpillar Interactive Show comes to New York City beginning February 14 through April 26, 2026 at Manhattan Movement & Arts Center.

Created by Jonathan Rockefeller and in partnership with Catalyst Theatricals, this imaginative theatrical experience brings the beloved stories of Eric Carle to life through 75 dazzling, handcrafted puppets, world-class puppeteering, and a lively original score that invites young audiences to move and play along.

More than a show, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Interactive Show is a fully immersive, one-hour journey into color, curiosity, and imagination, designed especially for little ones and the grown-ups who love them.

Four Beloved Stories. One Magical Experience.

Audiences will delight in a joyful lineup of Eric Carle classics:

From Head to Toe

The Very Quiet Cricket

The Very Busy Spider

The Very Hungry Caterpillar



Children are encouraged to get up and move, find their voices, and explore the rhythms of nature and creativity, whether stretching from head to toe, chirping along with a cricket, or lending a helping hand on the farm.

With warmth, wit, and visual wonder, the production celebrates early learning, self-expression, and the simple joy of storytelling, making it an ideal first theatre experience.