The Brick Theater Names Dante Green And Eric Shethar As Co-Directors

The Brick Theater has announced the appointment of Dante Green and Eric Shethar as co-directors, joining Peter Mills Weiss in leading the Brooklyn-based performance venue beginning February 2026.

Green and Shethar will serve alongside Weiss in a shared leadership model, working with staff members Lydia Mokdessi and Cameron Stuart to guide the organization into its next phase. The Brick is known for presenting experimental and interdisciplinary performance, with a stated commitment to supporting risk-taking artists.

Green has worked with The Brick over the past three years as a director and producer. In a statement, he said it was “a privilege to begin working from the inside out to continue supporting the groundbreaking, genre-bending artists that make this organization the pillar that it is.”

Shethar, who has collaborated with Weiss for the past decade and co-curated programming at the venue, said he looks forward to helping ensure The Brick remains “a vital, rigorous space for artists of all disciplines for years to come.”

Weiss described the partnership as an opportunity to strengthen the institution’s responsiveness to artists, noting that Green and Shethar bring distinct perspectives on live performance.

The Brick Theater continues to position itself as a space dedicated to experimental work across disciplines, with leadership emphasizing its ongoing commitment to supporting New York City artists.