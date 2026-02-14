The Tank to Present BUMPO: A TRAGICOMEDY ABOUT HEARTBREAK, CUSTODY AND HUMAN/DOG HYBRIDS

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Tank will present BUMPO: A Tragicomedy About Heartbreak, Custody and Human/Dog Hybrids, written by Ben Loftus and Franny Weed, and directed by Ben Loftus.

Bumpo tells the story of two women in the midst of a divorce. Sam, an underachieving writer and Eileen, an emotionally reserved scientist with a highly secretive government job are meeting to finalize the terms of their divorce and to arrange custody for Bumpo, a genetically spliced human/dog hybrid created by Eileen after the couple couldn't decide between getting a dog or having a baby. Though Sam does not want to lose Eileen, she cannot separate herself from her resentment of Bumpo, who clearly favors Eileen.

A bizarre exploration of heartbreak, identity and the dismantling of the western nuclear family, Bumpo walks the tight rope of drama and black comedy. Note that Bumpo is a 5ft puppet.

Produced by Cam Pileggi (they/them), Co-Artistic Director of the Maker's Ensemble, Bumpo will have been staged in New York City eleven times prior to Fringe. We have performed at Brooklyn Comedy Collective (Mainstage,) LifeWorld (Mainstage,) and have an upcoming run of five shows at The Tank and three at The Brick, both in Manhattan.

The production begins performances Thursday, March 12th in the Tank's 56-seat theater, and runs through Friday, March 20th.

The play runs around 90 minutes long.