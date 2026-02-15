The Tank To Present THE BRIAN WILSON SPACE EXPERIMENT

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Tank will present The Brian Wilson Space Experiment, a play by Jenna Rush, directed by Jaye Hunt.

When two total strangers are sent to space as part of a government "experience", they seize the chance to reinvent themselves - new names, new identities, a new kind of love. But as they hurtle through the stars towards Mars, their fragile, burgeoning love is tested by isolation, the memory of what was left behind, and the knowledge that there may be someone (or something) else out there with them. A darkly funny, tender, and time-bending exploration of intimacy, identity and what survives when you're light-years from everything you thought you knew.

The Brian Wilson Space Experiment returns to the New York stage after a sold-out reading at Brooklyn Art Haus in August 2025. This production marks the first fully staged presentation of the play in New York City.

The cast features Charlie Hurtt and Melina Frodella.

The Brian Wilson Space Experiment team also includes: Melody Wilson (Original Songs), Jules Geiss (Choreography), Victoria Bain (Lighting Design), Indigo Soncourt (Costume Design), Ningning Yang (Scenic Design), Kimi Handa Brown (Intimacy Direction), Keara Benton (Marketing).

Performances are on March 4 at 7 p.m., March 6 at 9:30 p.m., and March 8 at 7 p.m.