DON'T WORRY YOUR PRETTY LITTLE HEAD Debuts at The Chain Theatre's Winter Festival

The play DON'T WORRY YOUR PRETTY LITTLE HEAD will debut as part of Program 24 at The Chain Theatre (312 W 36th st) on February 20th at 8.30pm.

What if the pressure to be married and propositioned for the "White Picket Fence American Dream" by thirty wasn't a self-imposed rule among women, but rather a recent law established by the government? In her debut play, playwright and lead actor Jaimee Lee Gaston explores the pressure for women to exist only in relation to men amidst the Gen Z battlefield of hookup culture, sexuality, and friendship.

Set on a fire escape at the periphery of a birthday party, Don't Worry Your Pretty Little Head is directed by Peyton Strong. It follows young adults Mara (Jaimee Lee Gaston), Florence (Hannah Wu), Jade (Jaylen Taylor), and Cruz (Sahar Lev-Shomer), who live in a dystopian New York City, where unspoken gender roles have become widely accepted, enforced directives. Friendships are tested and morals are stretched as they explore adjusting to the new regime known as 'Salvation Law', which stipulates that women must be married to a man by the age of thirty, otherwise they are sent to the ominous 'Caedes Island', a death-camp-like facility.

Don't Worry Your Pretty Little Head has additional shows on February 22nd at 2pm, which will also be livestreamed for those who can't attend in person and features a talkback with the cast and writer afterwards. The last performance plays on February 25th at 8.30pm.

The festival also features plays helmed by stellar casts such as Sweet Tart with Academy Award winner Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network, A Real Pain) and Sh*t Kickers with Emmy Award winning Carol Kane (Taxi, Annie Hall). The Chain Theatre is a renowned launching pad for Off-Broadway productions, debuting plays written by award-winning playwrights such as Tony Award Winner John Patrick Shanley (Moonstruck, Danny and The Deep Blue Sea).

You can buy tickets for Don't Worry Your Pretty Little Head on The Chain Theatre's website https://www.chaintheatre.org/winter-oneact-fest-2026 under Program 24.

The code 'PRETTY26' can be applied at checkout for 20% off tickets.

Livestream tickets are available at https://watch.eventive.org/chaintheatre/play/6972cac1335f10109b42a145/6972cac1335f10109b42a14c (same discount code applies)