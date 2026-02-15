Adult Film to Present Lillian Mottern's MOONSHINER

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Adult Film will present Moonshiner by playwright Lillian Mottern, directed by Danica Salem, at a Private Studio Space in Ridgewood (address released upon RSVP).

The production runs from March 12 through April 4. Previews begin March 12 for a March 14 opening.

Moonshiner features an all femme cast & crew and is a tour de force of nuanced characterization in a hyper realistic yet theatrical atmosphere. As the annual wildfires rage along the border of Los Angeles, three young women contemplate their futures and wage emotional battles from the rooftop of a stucco apartment building

Adult Film is a New York City theatre company, film studio, and artistic training center founded by Ryan Czerwonko in 2022.

The cast includes Annalisa Hardin, Raina Soman, AJ Molder, and Megan Metrikin.

The creative team for Moonshiner includes Mia Trubelja (assistant director).