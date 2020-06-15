Peter Michael Marino's DESPERATELY SEEKING THE EXIT Adds Additional Performances for Queerly Festival

Peter Michael Marino's online live comedy "Desperately Seeking the Exit" will play two performances June 18 and 22 at 7:00 PM ET with Frigid New York's annual Queerly Festival.



In 2007, American actor/writer Peter Michael Marino wrote a musical based on the Madonna film "Desperately Seeking Susan," featuring the hit songs of Blondie. It opened on London's West End...and closed a month later. Whoops! This high-octane, comical solo train ride fills in the blanks of how the $6 million musical was made and unmade. From hatching the idea, to deals with producers, MGM, Debbie Harry, and even Madonna...all the way to thrilling workshops, dangerous previews, scathing reviews, closing night, and beyond. Experience this notorious award-winning tale LIVE on your computer.

DETAILS

WHAT: Desperately Seeking the Exit: Online Live

WHO: Written & Performed by Peter Michael Marino. Original Direction by John Clancy.

WHEN:

7:00 p.m. EST, Thursday June 18

7:00 p.m. EST, Monday June 22

WHERE: Your computer or tablet

HOW MUCH: $15

TICKETS: https://www.frigid.nyc/events/desperately-seeking-the-exit

RUNNING TIME: 65 minutes

SHOW SITE: www.seekingtheexit.com



Check out the trailer below!

