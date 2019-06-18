LSBID Announces Summer Concert Series, From Rock To Opera

Summer afternoon concerts are coming back to Lincoln Square! The Lincoln Square Business Improvement District (BID) is excited to announce its continued partnership with the MTA Arts & Design's Music Under New York (MTA MUSIC), which will bring free lunchtime entertainment to the Lincoln Square area- a neighborhood filled with a rich cultural and musical scene. The wildly popular annual Lunchtime Concert Series, now in its 12th year, will take place every Wednesday, rain or shine, beginning July 3 through August 28, from noon until 2:00 p.m. in Richard Tucker Park at Broadway and 66th Street. No matter one's musical preference-Jazz, Rock or Opera-locals and visitors of all ages can hear it free all summer long.

Performers new to the lineup this year include: Jake Kulak & the Low Down for some rock & blues; Hasta La Zeta for some "global groove" music; Digonek Street Band with funky brass tunes; Dawn Drake with her worldbeat meets funk ensemble, Zapote; and more! Returning acts include the The Meetles, SisterMonk, The L Train Brass Band, and more; and back by popular demand, Opera Collective will perform two full sets to close out the series.

In between performances, music lovers can stretch and relax with free and gentle restorative yoga sessions by instructors from the West Side Y-a great way to relax during lunch. Whole Foods Market will sponsor free product samples during each performance.

The 2019 Lunchtime Concert Series is sponsored by TD Bank - America's Most Convenient Bank. Through these live performances at Richard Tucker Park, Lincoln Square celebrates New York City's incredible diversity of music and cultures, and the great opera star, tenor Richard Tucker (1913-1975). Concertgoers are encouraged to grab a bite and take a break in Richard Tucker Park to hear lively music from New York City's undiscovered, underground talent.

Summer 2019 Lineup

July 3: Jazz- America's music

12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. NYC Jazz Underground (straight ahead jazz)

1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Robert Anderson Jazz Band, The Keepers of the BeBop Flame (jazz)

July 10: Brass Bands

12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. Dingonek Street Band

1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. The L Train Brass Band

July 17: The Andes to Colombia

12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. RAICES GROUP (Andean and Native music)

1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Parada Vallenata (Columbian Vallenata music)

July 24: Low down & Rock

12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. Jake Kulak & the Low Down (blues & rock trio)

1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Felipe Pavani Band (rock standards)

July 31: Cajun and Gypsy

12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. The Catahoula Cajun Band (Cajun music)

1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. SisterMonk (gypsy, trance, percussion diva dance)

August 7: Roll over Beatles, Beach Boys & Beethoven

12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. The Beautiful Distortion (dynamic, harmony heavy progressive rock)

1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. THE MEETLES (classic rock and Beatles tribute band)

August 14: Global Groove

12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. Dawn Drake and Zapote (global mix)

1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Hasta La Zeta (Latin, Caribbean & world music)

August 21: Country and Roots

12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. Fiddler & the Crossroads (a little bit country, Cajun & bluegrass)

1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. The Ebony Hillbillies (black string band)

August 28: Opera for the people!

12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Opera Collective

The Lincoln Square BID is a not-for-profit tax-exempt organization whose mission is to make Lincoln Square cleaner, safer, and more beautiful, and to undertake various improvement projects. The BID focuses its efforts on providing supplemental sanitation and security services; the beautification of public spaces, malls, and parks; and the promotion and marketing of the area's diverse business and cultural offerings. The Lincoln Square BID acts as a catalyst working with business, community and City partners to promote positive change in Lincoln Square. The BID's programs and initiatives, including Winter's Eve at Lincoln Square - New York's largest holiday festival - are designed to foster tourism, and to showcase the rich and varied resources of this vibrant Upper West Side neighborhood. For more information, please call (212) 581-3774 or visit www.lincolnsquarebid.org.

Music Under New York (MTA MUSIC) is one of many visual and performing arts programs administered by MTA Arts & Design - a division of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. For over 30 years, MUSIC has provided customers in the transit system with daily music performances. At present, more than 350 soloists and groups participate in MTA MUSIC providing over 7,500 annual performances at 30 locations throughout the transit system. For more information, please call 212-878-7250 or visit www.mta.info/art.

Photo by: Lincoln Square Business Improvement District





