DAISY to Make New York Premiere in Fall 2026

RJ Theatre Company and The Actor Launchpad will present the world premiere of Daisy, a new play written and directed by Emma Tadmor.

The production will run for three weeks at AMT Theater as part of Circle Theater Festival in Fall 2026, starring Marcel Simoneau and Amelie Hennig.

Marcel Simoneau is a New York-based actor with credits in film, television, and theater, including work at The Public Theater and Atlantic Theater Company.

Amelie Hennig is a Berlin-born actor whose recent screen work includes The Tattooist of Auschwitz. Daisy marks her first New York stage role.

Daisy follows one charged night between a young woman and an older man. What begins as an interview for her research on memory turns into a slow unpeeling of desire, fear, and the histories they're both carrying. Their conversation ricochets from playful to intimate to devastatingly honest, revealing how much we respond not to the person in front of us, but to the ghosts they resemble. Over the course of the night they imagine a future together, step into it, undo it, and remake it again, caught between what feels inevitable and what they know is dangerous. By morning they've crossed every line they set.

The play's structure features three possible endings set three years later, examining whether connections can survive being deferred, and what it means to meet someone at the wrong moment.

"This is about timing, and how the past shapes what we think we can have in the present," said Tadmor.

Emma Tadmor is an Israeli American playwright, director, and Artistic Director of RJ Theatre Company and co-founder of Circle Theater Festival. A 2021 graduate of the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute where she received the Johnny Depp Scholarship, her debut play Plasters had a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and was praised by The List, The Edinburgh Reporter, and The Stage UK. Her play Charlie premiered at TheaterLab in 2022, and her adaptation Hamlet Split Apart ran Off-Broadway at The Flea Theater in 2023. Most recently, she created Heretic Weekend, a nonprofit mini-festival reexamining the stories of misunderstood women in history, featuring her original play Heretic about Anne Boleyn.

The production is co-produced by Ishq Pradhan. Pradhan is a New York-based writer, director, and producer. She is a graduate of NYU Tisch. Her recent film Portrait, set in the world of war journalism, was executive produced by Thomas Sadoski, Omar Mullick, and VICE founder Suroosh Alvi. The work is presented as part of Circle Theater Festival's commitment to actor-driven and text-centered performance.

RJ Theatre Company develops new work in New York and internationally and produces the annual Circle Theater Festival.

Tickets to be released soon.