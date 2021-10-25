First Three Episodes of BEDLAM: THE SERIES to Premiere on BEDLAM TV in November

BEDLAM will release the first three episodes of BEDLAM: THE SERIES, an episodic Shakespearean TV Series, on November 1, 2021 for purchase on BEDLAM TV. Written by Eric Tucker & Musa Gurnis and directed by Eric Tucker, "BEDLAM: The Series" twists Shakespearean characters and plots we know and love - King Lear, The Merry Wives of Windsor, The Merchant of Venice - into a new story of love, deceit, betrayal, and revenge. More The Sopranos than doublet and hose, in "BEDLAM: THE SERIES" you'll find family drama, organized crime, and romantic comedy stewed together and told in Shakespeare's own delicious words. This first mini season enters you into this fractious, delightful world where everything may not be exactly as it seems - but it is BEDLAM.

BEDLAM continues their pursuit of revisiting and reinvigorating the Classics with this exciting new platform and by presenting these texts in a way that is more representative of the world in which we live. THE SERIES is both innovative and experimental, engaging a diversity of BIPOC artists across all departments.

Synopsis:

Small time crime boss Linda "King" Lear is sick. Her attempt to retire early is a debacle that devolves into a bloody family fight for control of Windsor City. Suddenly forced to retire, Lear splits up the business among her three children, expecting them to take turns caring for her during chemo. But her two oldest daughters, Goneril and Regan, are out for themselves. Lear disowns her youngest, favorite kid, Cordeel, who runs off with a dashing rival crime lord named France. Meanwhile, Lear's top lieutenants are both having family troubles of their own. Frank Ford is sure his wife Alice is stepping out on him with an off-brand Keith Richards, Lear's drinking buddy Falstaff. George Page's daughter Anne is sneaking around with a scumbag called Oswald, and his bastard son Edmund is trying to screw his legitimate brother Edgar out of his inheritance. The rest is BEDLAM.

"BEDLAM: THE SERIES" will feature Zuzanna Szadkowski, Triney Sandoval, Kaden Kearney, Mike Labbadia, Tracee Beazer, Elan Zafir, Claire Hsu, Ryan Quinn, John Terry, Perri Yaniv, Eric Tucker, Katie Hartke, Shaun Taylor-Corbett, Ted Lewis, Nigel Gore, Musa Gurnis, Arash Mokhtar, Rami Margron, Zachary Fine, Lisa Birnbaum, Ashley Bufkin, Karen Alvarado, Galen Molk, Woody Fu, Murphy Taylor Smith, Maya Margarita, Tiffany Denise Hobbs, Violeta Picayo, Mia Vallet and Caroline Grogan.