Macallister Studios To Present MATT & BEN At The Chain Theatre

Macallister Studios will present Matt & Ben, the comedy by Mindy Kaling and Brenda Withers, at The Chain Theatre in New York City. The play imagines the early years of its title characters before their careers took off, following the mysterious arrival of the Good Will Hunting screenplay and the questions it raises about fate, ambition, and artistic success. The production includes mature themes.

The production stars Gabby Macallister and Bella Macallister and is directed by Grace Aroune. Alice McKay serves as stage manager, with lighting design by Spencer Giles. Run crew members include Megan Sophie Gore and Phoebe Martin, with videography and photography by Sarah Terpning. The production is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

A portion of one performance will support the Coalition of Concerned Medical Professionals (CCMP), an all-volunteer organization that advocates for comprehensive healthcare and organizes free preventive healthcare programs for uninsured and underinsured workers.

Venue Information

The production will take place at The Chain Theatre, located at 312 West 36th Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018. Tickets are available at the link below.