PHYSFEST Physical Theater Festival To Return For its 3rd Year

Broken Box Mime Theater will present their third annual PhysFest NYC - a 10-day physical theater festival featuring 50 shows, events, free panels, and workshops from January 8-18, 2026 at Stella Adler Center for the Arts.

PhysFestNYC is a one-of-a-kind community-led festival that celebrates, enriches, and envisions the field of physical theater. It provides space for practitioners, audiences, and the physical theater-curious to share in presented works, diverse workshop offerings, and community-building events featuring a stellar lineup of practitioners, makers, and companies from all genres of physical theater across two theaters, two studios, and a community-gathering space.

Performances range from new works, vintage works, and works-in-progress including the fever dream play, "Marble in My Mouth," Lone Wolf Tribe's "Body Concert," Soft Brain Theatre's "Spork & Gimble Lose Their Cheese," Bill Bower's acclaimed "It Goes Without Saying," the family-friendly "Yellow Bird Chase" from Liars & Believers Ensemble, Parallel Exit's "I'll Take It," and an annual best-of performance by Broken Box Mime Theater.

Workshops include Approaches to Physical Character, VERTEX Somatic Movement Workshop, Finding the Play with Davis Robinson, Object Puppetry, Social Media for Artists, and Accepting the Ridiculous.

Free Panels include Devising, Clowning Seriously, Moving Through Change, and Tours and Festivals. PhysFestNYC also presents two open mics and The Match Series where pairs of artists are set up on artistic blind dates to explore and discover what they have in common.

The festival is produced by Broken Box Mime Theater, with support from Stella Adler, Parallel Exit, and LubDub Theatre Company.