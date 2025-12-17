Manhattan Arts Center Commissions New Work By NYC Playwright Andrew Michael Reid

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Manhattan Arts Center has commissioned a new original play by New York City-based playwright Andrew Michael Reid. The work will explore the City of Manhattan and its residents through local geography, culture, and shared community identity.

Performances are scheduled for January 22-24 and January 29-31, 2027.

Manhattan Arts Center is located in Manhattan, Kansas, and is led by Executive Director Kendra Kuhlman and Artistic Director Chaz Coberly. The organization presents five mainstage productions annually and serves as a regional hub for theatre, visual art, and arts education.

Andrew Michael Reid

is filipino-american NYC based playwright and dramaturg who writes epic spectacles filled with whimsy. Reid has had recent productions and development at The Actor's Theatre Workshop, The Workshop Theatre, Dramatic Question Theatre, The Kennedy Center, Rorschach Theatre, The HUB, D.C. Arts Center, The Chain Theatre, George Mason University, Fairfax County Public Schools, and Columbia University. Recently a two time Lanford Wilson New Play Festival Finalist and O'Neill Playwrights Conference Semi-finalist. Andrew holds a MFA in playwriting from Columbia University and holds a BFA in playwriting and dramaturgy from George Mason University. Andrew's plays are currently published with 1319 Press.