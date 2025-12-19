Fruit Fly Theatre Company to Bring All-Latinx Production Of LA CASA BERNADA ALBA To The Stage

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Fruit Fly Theatre Company, an all-queer punk performance collective, will return to the stage on January 8th with a reading of La Casa Bernarda Alba by Federico García Lorca.

Following a sold out run of the "The Wish", an evocative play about saving abortion recontextualised for 2025 that left New York buzzing, Fruit Fly returns with yet another gritty, politically charged work, this time taking on a classic. The reading will feature an all female Latinx cast and direction by Sasha Dashevsky with all ticket proceeds going towards a full production premiering in March.

Founded by immigrants, the company places theatre accessibility at the heart of its work, collaborating with other immigrants and presenting the reading at a community venue with pay-what-you-can tickets. You can find tickets and more info at @fruitflytheatreco on Instagram.