The Midtown International Theatre Festival Accepts 21 Productions for 2026; Submissions Ongoing

The Midtown International Theatre Festival (MITF) will return to New York in June/July 2026, with the American Theatre of Actors serving as host venue. Founder and Executive Producer John Chatterton will partner with Jay Michaels to relaunch the festival after a decade-long absence. The festival will take place across all three theatres within the ATA complex.
The festival will run from June 15 through July 26, 2026, and plans are underway to expand programming beyond the mainstage to include a dedicated cabaret section, a one-act series, and a film festival.
Twenty-one productions have currently been accepted while applications remain open, including:
THE ANXIETY OF LAUGHING by Andrew Justvig
OMEED'S TAPESTRIES by Barry M. Putt, Jr.
MONARCH the Mexican-American Musical, music by Alfonso Molina; book and lyrics by Mayu Molina Lehmann and Alfonso Molina
I AM (Brooklyn) by Vince Bandille
COOL AT CAMP by Dani Tapper, Peter Weidman, Steven Blutig, Robin Raskin, and Emily Stumer
LEAVING KIEV by Mila Levine
PANDIMIA: ACT OF GODS by Jason S. Abrams
MOTHER BOSWICK: The Best Show You Never Knew You Needed, conceived and performed by David Magidson
GHOSTS OF THE SILVER STAGE by Jeanmarie Simpson
AMERICARING by Kate Gill
THE CROSSWORD PLAY (OR EZMERANDA'S GIFT) by Donna Hoke
THE ALCHEMY OF SADNESS by Alex Garcia-Laguer
DO YOU STILL DREAM by Kenneth Craddox
PICKING UP STONES by Sandra Laub
DORIS by Ric Siler
UNLIKELY ANGELS by Lorna Brown
A WOMAN IN REVERSE by Andrea Mezvinsky
BEETHOVEN'S WRONG NOTE by Ludwig van Beethoven and Jay Stephenson
ONE IN A MILLION MUSICAL by Kevin Davis
FOLLOWER by Katheryn McGaffigan
HUSBANDS by Matt Davis
MITF is accepting applications for additional productions through December 31, 2025. For further information and an application form, contact Jay Michaels at info@jaymichaelsarts.com.
