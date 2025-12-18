The Midtown International Theatre Festival Accepts 21 Productions for 2026; Submissions Ongoing

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Midtown International Theatre Festival (MITF) will return to New York in June/July 2026, with the American Theatre of Actors serving as host venue. Founder and Executive Producer John Chatterton will partner with Jay Michaels to relaunch the festival after a decade-long absence. The festival will take place across all three theatres within the ATA complex.

The festival will run from June 15 through July 26, 2026, and plans are underway to expand programming beyond the mainstage to include a dedicated cabaret section, a one-act series, and a film festival.

Accepted Productions

Twenty-one productions have currently been accepted while applications remain open, including:

THE ANXIETY OF LAUGHING by Andrew Justvig

OMEED'S TAPESTRIES by Barry M. Putt, Jr.

MONARCH the Mexican-American Musical, music by Alfonso Molina; book and lyrics by Mayu Molina Lehmann and Alfonso Molina

I AM (Brooklyn) by Vince Bandille

COOL AT CAMP by Dani Tapper, Peter Weidman, Steven Blutig, Robin Raskin, and Emily Stumer

LEAVING KIEV by Mila Levine

PANDIMIA: ACT OF GODS by Jason S. Abrams

MOTHER BOSWICK: The Best Show You Never Knew You Needed, conceived and performed by David Magidson

GHOSTS OF THE SILVER STAGE by Jeanmarie Simpson

AMERICARING by Kate Gill

THE CROSSWORD PLAY (OR EZMERANDA'S GIFT) by Donna Hoke

THE ALCHEMY OF SADNESS by Alex Garcia-Laguer

DO YOU STILL DREAM by Kenneth Craddox

PICKING UP STONES by Sandra Laub

DORIS by Ric Siler

UNLIKELY ANGELS by Lorna Brown

A WOMAN IN REVERSE by Andrea Mezvinsky

BEETHOVEN'S WRONG NOTE by Ludwig van Beethoven and Jay Stephenson

ONE IN A MILLION MUSICAL by Kevin Davis

FOLLOWER by Katheryn McGaffigan

HUSBANDS by Matt Davis

Applications

MITF is accepting applications for additional productions through December 31, 2025. For further information and an application form, contact Jay Michaels at info@jaymichaelsarts.com.