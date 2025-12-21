BHAI BHAI BHAI by Veer Arya to Premiere January 2026 for NYTF

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bhai bhai bhai, the new dark, heartfelt, and comedic South Asian family drama, written by and starring Veer Arya, will premiere at The New York Theater Festival's 2026 WinterFest at Teatro LATEA on the Lower East Side next month, with performances on January 5, 7, and 10.

After its first developmental reading and subsequent presentation at the International Roundtable with Basement Theatrics in the Summer of 2025, Bhai bhai Bhai will have its first staged production as a part of NYTF's Winterfest for a three-show run at Teatro LATEA.

Tensions flare and buried resentments surface in the pressure cooker of an affluent family's Mumbai living room when three estranged brothers and their mother are forced to reunite after the death of their patriarch.

When Sharan (Arya) returns home from Oxford for his father's funeral he is forced to reckon with his understanding of his family's past. His older brother, Varun (Ojha), tries his best to mourn his father the "proper" way, though his wife, Rashi (Soman), is days away from giving birth. Abhay (Nair), the youngest brother, is pleased to have a version of his family back together, but it doesn't take long for collective grieving to turn into a sinister blame game. The matriarch of the house, Ma (Sen) starts to see the fruits of her three sons' upbringing.

Come be a fly on the wall of this contemporary and tense Mumbai living room!

Bhai bhai bhai stars Veer Arya, Abhishek Ojha, Dhruv Nair, Sasha Sen, and Raina Soman.

This production of Bhai bhai bhai is directed by Sabina Sethi Unni and produced by Veer Arya, Isha Lal, and Basement Theatrics. The crew is rounded out with Sean Lilis (Scenic Designer), Zen Tunsaringkran (Costume Design), Adrian Harris (Stage Manager), and Anna Maria Blackwood (Fight Choreographer). The poster is designed by Tonushree Chowdhury.

Veer Arya is a Bombay-born NYC-based actor and writer. This is his playwriting debut.