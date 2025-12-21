CAMELTON, New 1-Man Show and Book, Written And Starring Stephen Cole to Perform in NYC

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Camelton is both a one-man show and a new book, with stage performances January 9 and 10, 2026 at The Polaris North Studio at 229 West 29th Street.

The show is described as an "award-winning musical but about Arabs, Jews, Camels, Marni Nixon, Hal Linden, Ethel Merman, Gavin McLeod and other assorted musical comedy terrorists"

Twenty years ago, award-winning musical theatre writer Stephen Cole met his first camel...and he hasn't been the same since. Stephen tells his hilarious story of writing a musical for the Emir of Qatar. Picture this! Two Brooklyn Jews, some Middle Eastern producers, flying carpets, Croatian acrobats, Russian ballet dancers, an Italian director, the desert, camels (a lot of camels!) and, of course, music. Audiences will laugh and cry (from laughing) in this outrageous, once-in-a-lifetime, unbelievable-but-true tale of how Coleand his collaborator wrote the first American Musical to premiere in the Middle East.

In 2005, Stephen and composer David Krane were commissioned to write the first American musical to premiere in the Middle East & the result was Aspire, which was produced in Qatar. Their amazing and hilarious cross-cultural experiences resulted in yet another musical about the creation of the show entitled The Road To Qatar! which was produced at the Lyric Stage in Texas, Off-Broadway & at the Edinburgh International Festival, garnering a Best Musical nomination. Now it's a one man show and a book. The book is available online at https://stephen-cole.stck.me/book/1457191/Camelton.

Cole's25 year career in the theatre has taken him & his musicals from New York City to London to the Middle East & Australia. His Off-Broadway musical After the Fair (music by Matthew Ward; winner of 5 Dallas Theatre Awards for its world premiere) was nominated for the Outer Critic's Circle Award for Best Musical & was subsequently produced in London to great acclaim.