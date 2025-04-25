Cast Set for 60/40 to be Presented at Hudson Guild in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast has been revealed for 60/40: A 7-day race to save humanity, told in 7 scenes about 7 interconnected characters. IT'S GOING TO BE A HELL OF A WEEK!

The only way to save humanity? Relocate 40% of Earth's inhabitants to another planet--but how do you choose who stays and who goes?

60/40 will be presented on June 9 at 6:30 PM - Monday; June 11 at 9:00 PM - Wednesday; June 14 at 6:45 PM - Saturday.

60/40 features (from top left): Brian Rojas, Egle Petraite, Michael O'Day,* Elizabeth Brewster, Jen Beck, Quincy Beard,* Pete Sweat,* Aleeza Lew, Jessica Levin, Alex Haney, Naya James, and Trenton Clark. (*These artists appearing courtesy of Actor's Equity Association)

With just 1 week mandated to relocate 40% of Earth's population to another planet, society is faced with an impossible choice.

The story takes place several decades after a major asteroid event decimated the population and made Earth nearly uninhabitable, which had two major effects-colonization of Earth II and ludicrous consolidation of wealth and power.

Multimedia elements convey the looming omnipresence of ONE MEDIA, literally the only outlet for News and Entertainment. The Heir of ONE MEDIA has just been elected president...and the line between the public and private sectors went right out the window. 60/40 explores the [topical] dangers of tyranny and political corruption of the media along with the tremendous importance of critical thinking and personal connection in the face of oppression and misinformation.

