Julie McNamara To Present A CONFESSIONAL OF A RECOVERING CATHOLIC at Caveat

"A 'Confessional' of a Recovering Catholic" is making its debut at Caveat! What's a better way to enjoy the holiday season than with a generous helping of Catholic guilt? Having been raised in said church, I have been in "recovery" for a long time: all those prayers you didn't actually understand, those many times in that scary confessional and the constant guilt! I'm sorry if I'm not apologizing enough for it. How does a good Catholic girl navigate sex, abortion, career, mental health or... actually talking about feelings? By singing proper church hymns, of course, with none of the lyrics changed at all! The show will take place on January 4.

Fresh off of a successful run at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and featuring special songs to tie into the Christmas and Advent season, this Confessional will get you really questioning what's in those Hail Marys! Written and created by Julie McNamara, an NYC-based comedian/actress/singer.

Julie is a house sketch team member at Magnet Theater, and has performed with BoogieManja Sketch Collective, Laugh Index Theatre, Toronto Sketchfest, and countless indie improv shows. She is also an active theater performer both locally and regionally; favorite roles include Amy in Company, Melanie Norton in Grumpy Old Men: The Musical, Madge in The Game's Afoot, Fairy Godmother in Shrek the Musical, and Aymens in As You Like It. Follow @juliemcnamaraartist on Instagram and @juliemcnamara on YouTube.