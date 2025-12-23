Autumn Knight's NOTHING: MORE to be Presented at The Chocolate Factory Theater

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Chocolate Factory Theater is launching its Spring 2026 season with the premiere of NOTHING: more, a new evening-length dance performance by interdisciplinary artist Autumn Knight.

Autumn Knight, known for her expansive interdisciplinary performances, makes her Chocolate Factory Theater debut with NOTHING: more, her first work intentionally characterized as “dance”.

Made in collaboration with a team of accomplished dancers - Kaylah Farris, Dominica Greene, and Jasmine Hearn - and incorporating sculptural objects by Matt Shalzi, NOTHING: more is an anti-still life, a composition of objects and bodies constantly in flux.

Within the porous boundary between parts and whole, object and body, configuration and abstraction, three performers move objects of varying size and texture into momentary compositions. While one performer constructs an image, another comes to disrupt, reinterpret and at times conglomerate with their body and/or more objects. The performance itself resists identification, narration and legibility; instead, Knight starts from nothing and never veers too far from it. NOTHING: more navigates a process of making the self, a constant state of renewal that takes our parts to create and reconfigure out of necessity. And there is always more: more to be done, rehearsed and assumed, creating both more and nothing at the same time.

Creator: Autumn Knight. Made in Collaboration with/ Co-Choreographed by: Kaylah Farrish, Dominica Greene, Jasmine Hearn. Producer: nick von kleist. Lighting Design: Tuce Yasak. Object Design: Matt Shalzi.