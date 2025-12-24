Teatro Círculo to Open 2026 with DEBAJO DEL ÁRBOL DE ALMENDRAS World Premiere

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Teatro Círculo will present the world premiere of 'Debajo del árbol de almendras' (Under the Almond Tree) written and directed by Luis Caballero.

In these pieces, the playwright, with his characteristic dark humor, presents stories dealing with mental health issues, childhood trauma, LGBTQ+ discrimination, bullying, the power of love, and odd ways to achieve healing.

Its Puerto Rican playwright and director Luis Caballero tells us that "These short pieces are born from my childhood. My parents' house was across from a stream, and on its bank stood an immense almond tree. That tree witnessed all the stories of my neighborhood. We all carry a tree in our subconscious. That tree is our refuge, our hiding place. There are times when we don't want to grow up or understand situations; that's when we hide behind the tree... so they can't find us. It is the home where our inner child lives."

For his part José Cheo Oliveras, Teatro Círculo's Founding Artistic Director says, "With this production, Teatro Círculo remains true to its mission of creating a forum for Latino playwrights and producing plays on topics relevant to our community. Luis Caballero has stand out as one of the most prolific playwrights of his generation, and we are delighted to support his work."

The cast - in alphabetical order - that will bring these stories to life includes Kiara Alejandra (Puerto Rico), Edna Lee Figueroa (Puerto Rico), Joél Isaac (Puerto Rico), Juan Carlos Morales (Puerto Rico) and Bill Oxendine (Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina). The production designer is Israel Franco-Müller (Puerto Rico), and the assistant director and stage manager is Caridad del Valle (Puerto Rico).

'Debajo del árbol de almendras' (Under the Almond Tree) in its world premiere, will have 8 performances, January 16 to 25, 2026 at Teatro Círculo's 64 East 4th Street Mainstage Theater in Manhattan. Curtain times are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7PM, with matinees Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM.

Thanks to Howard Gilman Foundation and The Mosaic Network and Fund Teatro Círculo can offer subsidized $10 tickets for Saturdays performances only.

Performances are in Spanish and English. Suitable for audiences 16 and older. ADA Accessible.