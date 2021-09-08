Works & Process at the Guggenheim to Kick Off Fall 2021 Season on September 20, 2021

Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, will begin its fall 2021 Season with a return to evening performances in the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Peter B. Lewis Theater this September and October at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, 1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10128. Following a spring season featuring robust in-person rotunda performances at a time when theaters remained dark, this fall Works & Process will resume its signature behind the scenes Artist-driven programs, uniquely blending performance highlights with insightful artists discussions all prior to premiere. Tickets on sale now for September and October programs at www.worksandprocess.org. Additional programs will be announced later in the fall.

Works & Process programs will be 60 minutes, ticketed at full capacity, and require everyone to be fully vaccinated. All individuals will be required to wear a face mask at all times. At this time, children under the age of 12, for whom there is currently no available vaccination, will not be permitted to attend.

The Metropolitan Opera: Fire Shut Up in My Bones by Terence Blanchard, libretto by Kasi Lemmons

Monday, September 20, 7:30 pm

Ahead of the Metropolitan Opera's 2021-22 season, learn more about the opening night production Fire Shut Up in My Bones-the Met's first performance of an opera by a Black composer. Written by Grammy Award-winning jazz musician and composer Terence Blanchard, this adaptation of Charles M. Blow's moving memoir features a libretto by filmmaker Kasi Lemmons. The opera tells a poignant and profound story about a young man's journey to overcome a life of trauma and hardship. James Robinson and Camille A. Brown co-direct this new staging; Brown, who is also the production's choreographer, becomes the first Black director to create a mainstage Met production. Prior to its premiere, General Manager Peter Gelb moderates a discussion with members of the creative team and cast members present highlights.

New York City Ballet: Sidra Bell and Andrea Miller

Sunday, September 26, 7:30 pm

Just days ahead of New York City Ballet's Fall Fashion Gala, choreographers Sidra Bell's and Andrea Miller's illuminate their first-ever works for the stage at NYCB. Bell's collaboration features costumes by Brooklyn-based designer Christopher John Rogers, and Miller's collaboration with Indigenous Colombian singer Lido Pimienta featurescostumes by Paris-based Colombian-American designer Esteban Cortázar. Both will premiere on September 30. NYCB company members will perform excerpts ahead of the premiere, and Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan will moderate a discussion with Bell and Miller.

The Santa Fe Opera: M. Butterfly by Huang Ruo and David Henry Hwang

Monday, October 18, 7:30 pm

Joincomposer Huang Ruo and writer David Henry Hwang as they discuss their newest collaboration, M. Butterfly. Inspired by the true story of a French diplomat who carried on a twenty-year love affair with a star of the Peking Opera, M. Butterfly is based on Hwang's 1988 Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony Award-winning Broadway play of the same name. Hear excerpts ahead of the production's world premiere as part of Santa Fe Opera's 2022 season.

TICKETS & VENUE

$25, $15 partial view, available for purchase online only

House seats may be available for $1,000+ Friends of Works & Process. To purchase house seats, email friends@worksandprocess.org. House seats may be released to the public before performances.

For more information, call 212 758 0024 or visit worksandprocess.org.

Peter B. Lewis Theater

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum

1071 Fifth Avenue at 89th Street

Subway: 4, 5, 6, or Q train to 86th Street

Bus: M1, M2, M3, or M4 bus on Madison or Fifth Avenue

Heath and Safety Information

Every audience member must be fully vaccinated and will be required to show proof in person of vaccination authorized by the FDA or WHO, against COVID-19 before entering the theater. Proof of vaccination may include a CDC Vaccination Card (or photo), NYC COVID Safe app, New York State Excelsior Pass, NYC Vaccination Record, or an official immunization record from outside New York City or the United States. Full vaccination is defined as being two weeks or more after receipt of the second dose in a two-dose series, or two weeks or more after receipt of one dose of a single-dose vaccine.Visitors over the age of 18 will also be asked to show a photo ID. Full vaccination is defined as being 2 weeks or more after receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series, or 2 weeks or more after receipt of one dose of a single-dose vaccine.

At this time, children under the age of 12, for whom there is currently no available vaccination, will not be permitted to attend this performance regardless of the vaccination status of their guardian.

Bring your three-ply face mask, N-95, or equivalent to keep yourself and one another safe. All individuals will be required to wear a face mask at all times.

There is no coat check; please do not bring bags.

Do not attend if in the ten days leading up to the performance, you have tested positive or experienced COVID-19 symptoms or come into close or proximate contact with a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 case. If you are unable to attend due to COVID-19 exposure, please contact boxoffice@guggenheim.org in advance of the performance.

An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public environment where people are present. Those visiting the museum do so at their own risk of exposure.

Lead funding for Works & Process season is provided by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, with additional support from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, Ford Foundation, Christian Humann Foundation, Leon Levy Foundation, Mertz Gilmore Foundation, NYC COVID-19 Response and Impact Fund, Rockefeller Brothers Fund, Evelyn Sharp Foundation, The Geraldine Stutz Trust with public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

Works & Process at the Guggenheim

Described by The New York Times as "forward thinking" and "an exceptional opportunity to understand something of the creative process," since 1984 Works & Process has welcomed New Yorkers to see, hear, and meet the most acclaimed performers and creators of the performing arts. Led by Producer Caroline Cronson and General Manager Duke Dang, Works & Process nurtures and champions new works, shapes representation, amplifies underrepresented voices and performing arts cultures, and offers audiences unprecedented access to generations of leading creators and performers. Artist-driven programs blending performance highlights with insightful discussions are, when permitted, followed by receptions in the rotunda, producing an opportunity for collective learning and community building, while also helping to cultivate a more inclusive, fair, and representative world.

Approximately fifty performances take place annually in the Guggenheim's Frank Lloyd Wright-designed, 273-seat Peter B. Lewis Theater. Every summer Works & Process produces a program at the Guggenheim Bilbao as well. In 2017 Works & Process established a residency program inviting artists to create newly commissioned performances made in and for the iconic Guggenheim rotunda. In 2020 Works & Process Artists (WPA) Virtual Commissions was created financially support 84 new works and over 280 artists and nurture their creative process during the pandemic. To forge a path for artists to safely gather, create, and perform during the pandemic, from summer 2020 through spring 2021 Works & Process pioneered and produced 250 bubble residencies supporting 247 artists, made possible through the generous support of The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation. On March 20, 2021, after over a year of shuttered indoor performances, with special guidance from New York State's Department of Health, Works & Process, in the rotunda of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, was the first cultural organization to reopen live indoor ticketed performances. worksandprocess.org.