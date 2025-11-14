Photos: Sharon Lawrence and Maureen McCormick in PEN PALS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sharon Lawrence (NYPD Blue) and Maureen McCormick (Brady Bunch) continue the journey of friendship as they start in Pen Pals, at the DR2 Theatre through November 23,2025. See photos here!

Produced by Lisa Dozier Shackett, written by Michael Griffo and directed by Suzanne Barabas, this moving story of connection and resilience unfolds through five decades of letters between two women who never meet in person.

Inspired by a true story, Pen Pals invites audiences into the lives of Bernie and Mags—two women whose bond, forged in adolescence, endures for decades without them ever meeting in person. A story of connection, resilience, and the unbreakable bond between friends, Pen Pals is as poignant as it is powerful.

Sharon Lawrence is an Emmy-nominated actor known for her roles in "NYPD Blue," "Shameless," "Queen Sugar," and "Joe Pickett." She recently starred in The Shot, a solo play about Katharine Graham, and on Broadway in Chicago. Her film credits include The Lost Husband and Of Mind and Music. She is a longtime environmental and arts advocate, serving on the boards of Heal the Bay and the SAG-AFTRA Foundation.

Maureen McCormick is an actress, author, and singer. She is best known for portraying Marcia Brady on the iconic ABC series, “The Brady Bunch,” as well as numerous other television appearances. Maureen competed on season 23 of “Dancing with the Stars,” and, through her overall deal with Discovery, was featured on the HGTV series “A Very Brady Renovation.” She is the New York Times best-selling author of her memoir “Here’s The Story: Surviving Marcia Brady and Finding My True Voice.” Her theatre credits include playing ‘Betty Rizzo’ in GREASE on Broadway and ‘Wendy Darling’ in the national touring production of Peter Pan.