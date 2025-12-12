Photos: Donna Lynne Champlin and Emily Skinner in PEN PALS

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pen Pals is currently starring Donna Lynne Champlin (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) and Emily Skinner (Side Show – Tony Award nominee), as Bernie and Mags through December 21, 2025 at the DR2 Theatre. See photos!

Written by Michael Griffo and directed by SuzAnne Barabas, Pen Pals is inspired by a true story and charts five decades of friendship through handwritten letters exchanged by two women who never meet in person.

Each new pairing brings fresh emotional insight to this deeply moving and often humorous story of connection and resilience.

Upcoming cast members include:

Dec 10 – Dec 21: Donna Lynne Champlin & Emily Skinner

Dec 23 – Jan 4: Veanne Cox & Melissa Gilbert (see website for holiday schedule)

Jan 7 – Jan 18: Sharon Lawrence & Maureen McCormick (Encore)

Jan 21 – Feb 1: Randy Graff & Beth Leavel

Feb 3 - 15: Brook Adams and Marilu Henner

Feb 18 – Mar 1: Gina Torres & Carmen Cusack

Mar 4 – Mar 15: Jodi Benson & Marcia Mitzman Gaven

Photo credit: Russ Rowland