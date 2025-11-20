PEN PALS Extends for a Fourth and Final Time Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pen Pals will present its fourth and final extension, along with an expanded roster of performers. The Off-Broadway play will now continue its run through March 15, 2026, at the DR2 Theatre. Produced by Lisa Dozier Shacket, written by Michael Griffo, and directed by Suzanne Barabas, this moving story of connection and resilience unfolds through five decades of letters between two women who never once meet in person. With this extension into 2026, Pen Pals welcomes another remarkable lineup of acclaimed actresses stepping into the roles of Bernie and Mags—each bringing new color, nuance, and emotional resonance to this timeless story. Together, they illuminate the unshakable bonds that carry us through life, reminding audiences that true friendship knows no distance, no time, and no end.

Continuing the journey of friendship into the new year, Pen Pals will welcome its newest performers, joining an already stellar collection of celebrated women. The upcoming rotation includes an encore performance of Sharon Lawrence and Maureen McCormick, alongside a dazzling slate of newcomers: Emmy nominee Melora Hardin (“The Office”), Gina Torres (“Suits”), two-time Tony nominee Carmen Cusack, Disney Legend and Tony nominee Jodi Benson, and Tony nominee Marcia Mitzman Gaven. Their addition underscores the production’s strength and appeal as it continues to welcome these extraordinary performers.

Inspired by a true story, Pen Pals invites audiences into the lives of Bernie and Mags—two women whose bond, forged in adolescence, endures for decades without them ever meeting in person. A story of connection, resilience, and the unbreakable bond between friends, Pen Pals is as poignant as it is powerful.

Upcoming Rotating Pen Pals Cast:

Nov 25 – Dec 7: Paige Davis & Montego Glover (see website for holiday schedule)

Dec 10 – Dec 21: Donna Lynne Champlin & Emily Skinner

Dec 23 – Jan 4: Veanne Cox & Melissa Gilbert (see website for holiday schedule)

Jan 7 – Jan 18: Sharon Lawrence & Maureen McCormick (Encore)

Jan 21 – Feb 1: Randy Graff & Beth Leavel

Feb 4 – Feb 15: Melora Hardin & TBD

Feb 18 – Mar 1: Gina Torres & Carmen Cusack

Mar 4 – Mar 15: Jodi Benson & Marcia Mitzman Gaven

Pen Pals proudly partners with Susan G. Komen®, donating 5% of ticket sales and 100% of customer donations to support breast cancer research and awareness initiatives