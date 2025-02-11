Cast Set for Prospect Musicals' 2025 Musical Theater Lab JUMP CUT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prospect Musicals has revealed the full cast for the concert of new works from their 2025 Musical Theater Lab, titled JUMP CUT. Works generated through the lab will be presented in a one-night-only public performance on Thursday February 20 at 7:30pm at Symphony Space in the Peter J. Sharp Theater.

Prospect's annual Musical Theater Lab brings together writing teams selected through an open application to create short musicals in response to a curated assignment. As Prospect is celebrating the company’s 25th Anniversary year, the 2025 Lab has a central theme of time, and how change occurs over time. Each writing team randomly selected a length of time to “jump cut” as an inspiration for their piece.

The line-up of performers featured will include: Karl Amundson (Aida at The Muny), Grammy Award nominee Saint Aubyn (Broadway’s Ain’t Too Proud), Jennifer Blood (Girl From The North Country, Broadway & National Tour), Genesis Adelia Collado (Prospect’s Notes From Now), Jeffrey Cornelius (Dear Evan Hansen, National Tour), Ben Diamond (Jersey Boys at Paper Mill), Sarah Anne Fernandez (Wicked, National Tour), Vidushi Goyal (That Parenting Musical, Off-Broadway), Jordan Aaron Hall (Matilda on Broadway), Sarah Hogewood (Emily Dickinson at The Tank), Leslie Jackson (Caroline, Or Change on Broadway), Danté Jeanfelix (The Tempest, Classical Theatre of Harlem), Gabriella Joy (The Color Purple, National Tour), Jayson Kerr (Evita, National Tour), Claudia Logan (“Detroit” on BET), Jesse Manocherian (Prospect’s The Hidden Sky), Andrew Mayer (Natasha, Pierre… on Broadway), Miyuki Miyagi (…Edwin Drood at Goodspeed), Emily Kristen Morris (Wicked, National Tour), Nasir Ali Panjwani (Monsoon Wedding, St. Ann’s Warehouse), Diane Phelan (Into The Woods on Broadway), Senna Prasatthong (Prospect’s The Hello Girls), Heath Saunders (Company on Broadway), Obie Award winner Nora Schell (Cats: The Jellicle Ball), Evie Schuckman (Orlando: A New Musical), DeMone Seraphin (Galileo at Berkeley Rep), and Akron Lanier Watson (The Color Purple on Broadway).

The lab concert is music directed by Sheela Ramesh and Dèa Thatcher, and stage managed by Sam Kersnick and Chris M. Russo, with lighting by Isaac Castillo. Additional lab team members include creative consultant Tah-Janay Shayoñe working in collaboration with writer Antonio Del Valle, and Prospect’s Associate Producer Sierra Lancaster and Artistic Associate Kate Semmens.

As previously announced, the writers and writing teams participating in the 2025 Musical Theater Lab are: Utsav Bhargava & Meredith Brandt; Letitia Bullard & Nathan Leitão; Stephanie L. Carlin; Antonio Del Valle; Danielle Koenig & Asher Muldoon; Andy Li & Jillian Ohayon; April Dae Okpwae; Sarah Rossman & Sequoia Sellinger; and Joël René Scoville & Ammon Taylor.

The Lab concert will be directed by Prospect’s Associate Artistic Director, Dev Bondarin, and the program is co-curated by Bondarin and Producing Artistic Director Cara Reichel.

