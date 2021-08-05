Broadway On Demand Announces Short Film Festival

Broadway On Demand has announced a short film festival to honor the groundbreaking ways creators approach theatre in a digital age and socially-distant world. The film festival will stream on August 16 - 31, 2021 and the top five winning entries will be live streamed on the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' EmmyÂ® OTT platform this fall (Watch.TheEmmys.TV).

Submissions are open now through August 13. The winning entry will be announced August 31. Submissions should highlight the combination of theatre and film - i.e., theatrical content, films based on scripts, or content filmed in a theater. Films must be no more than 30 minutes in length and should be submitted as a .mp4 file with a brief 2-5 sentence synopsis and any additional materials (trailers, graphics, etc.).

For more information and to submit, visit: https://livestream.broadwayondemand.com/shorts.