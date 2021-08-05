Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Broadway On Demand Announces Short Film Festival

pixeltracker

Submissions are open now through August 13. The winning entry will be announced August 31.

Aug. 5, 2021 Â 
Broadway On Demand Announces Short Film Festival

Broadway On Demand has announced a short film festival to honor the groundbreaking ways creators approach theatre in a digital age and socially-distant world. The film festival will stream on August 16 - 31, 2021 and the top five winning entries will be live streamed on the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' EmmyÂ® OTT platform this fall (Watch.TheEmmys.TV).

Submissions are open now through August 13. The winning entry will be announced August 31. Submissions should highlight the combination of theatre and film - i.e., theatrical content, films based on scripts, or content filmed in a theater. Films must be no more than 30 minutes in length and should be submitted as a .mp4 file with a brief 2-5 sentence synopsis and any additional materials (trailers, graphics, etc.).

For more information and to submit, visit: https://livestream.broadwayondemand.com/shorts.


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Asmeret Ghebremichael Photo
Asmeret Ghebremichael
Jared Goldsmith Photo
Jared Goldsmith
Samantha Massell Photo
Samantha Massell

More Hot Stories For You

  • Gripping Theatre and Fabulous Music Comes to The Drama Factory in August
  • THE KING OF BROKEN THINGS to be Presented at The Drama Factory in August
  • MARK HAZE- THE STRIPPED DOWN SHOW Comes to The Drama Factory in August
  • State Theatre Announces New Screening Dates For Theatre Shows In Cinema