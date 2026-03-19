Cast Set for THE WHITE PLAGUE Reading at The Acting Company

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Acting Company has revealed the cast for their reading of The White Plague, Karel Čapek's tense, prewar drama observing a barely fictionalized 1930s Czechoslovakia. The performance promises riveting political history with searing socio-economic relevance for today. The reading will take place on March 23, 2026, at 7:30 pm at The Public Theater.

The cast for The White Plague features The Acting Company alumni Duane Boutté (Broadway's Parade, Carousel), Sam Encarnación (The Acting Company's Romeo and Juliet, The Three Musketeers), Ezra Knight (Broadway's Othello, Pretty Woman: The Musical, Mean Girls), Daniel Pearce (Broadway's Othello, Machinal, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), Joshua David Robinson (Broadway's The Minutes, Red Bull Theater's Arden of Faversham), and Marielle Young (The Acting Company's Love's Labour's Lost) with Remidy Dixon (The Gallery Players' Romeo and Juliet, Powerhouse Theatre's The Taming of the Shrew), Yonatan Gebeyehu (Moliere in the Park's Tartuffe, Theater for a New Audience's Merchant of Venice), Reed Northrup (Breaking the Binary Theatre's Your Maximum Potential, The Guthrie's The Little Prince), and Garnet Williams (Broadway's CATS: The Jellicle Ball).

Each season, The Acting Company hosts a series of staged readings. A mixture of new texts, classics of the canon, and forgotten favorites, these readings are a showcase of The Acting Company's alumni and a chance to explore other works by playwrights and directors featured in the company's National Tours.