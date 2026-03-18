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The New York Shakespeare Awards has officially unveiled its list of winners for 2025, marking the sixth year of celebrating the most impactful contributions to the Bard's legacy. The 2025 season represents a cultural "High Renaissance" for Shakespeare in Manhattan, defined by unprecedented commercial dominance on Broadway and a flourishing independent scene.

SHAKESPEARE ON STAGE

The year 2025 will be remembered for the moment Shakespeare became Broadway's most profitable leading man. The Shakespeare on Stage Award has been granted to the historic production of Othello, a production that redefined the financial and cultural ceiling of classical theater.

The Power of the Production: Starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, Othello became an absolute financial juggernaut. It shattered every standing box office record for a play in Broadway history, reaching a staggering $3.2 million single-week gross.

A Masterclass in Producing: The production's success was anchored by multi-time award-winning Broadway powerhouse Jim Kierstead. Kierstead has become the architect of modern Shakespearean commercial success, having also steered the 2024 hit Romeo + Juliet to similar acclaim. By bridging the gap between classical text and high-octane modern celebrity, Kierstead's "industry-savvy" approach ensured Othello recouped its $9 million capitalization in a record nine weeks.

Complementing this Broadway surge was the Shakespeare in the Park production of Twelfth Night.

Following the multi-million dollar renovation of the Delacorte Theater, the ensemble-featuring Lupita Nyong'o, Peter Dinklage, and Sandra Oh-was recognized as the year's premier performing group, marking a triumphant return for The Public Theater.

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT: Jay Michaels

The 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Jay Michaels, founder of Jay Michaels Global Communications (JMGC). Michaels is often referred to as the connective tissue for countless artists across the tri-state area.

A Legacy of Influence: From his lwork in the 1990s with Genesis Rep to his recent launch of Channel Indie on ROKU and Independent Artists Movement TV, Michaels has spent decades championing independent theater and film.

The Future of the Indie Scene: Michaels is on the teams of numerous theatre festivals happening this year. The 2026 revival of the Midtown International Theatre Festival; the inauguration of the Manifestival; the Mainstage of the Fresh Fruit Festival; the Below the Line Film Festival; and RiffRaffNYC's New Works Festival, as well as his ongoing association with the landmark American Theatre of Actors, his tireless promotion of boutique artists have made him an indispensable titan of the industry.

The Shakespeare Question: A leading proponent of the famed "Authorship Question," Michaels has fostered discussions on stage and television examining the works of William Shakespeare from all angles.

2025 AWARD CATEGORIES AND WINNERS

Lifetime Achievement: Jay Michaels (JMGC)

Shakespeare On Stage: Othello (Produced by Jim Kierstead)

Shakespeare Performers: The Ensemble of Twelfth Night (The Public Theater)

Shakespeare on Film: Hamnet (Dir. Chloe Zhao; starring Jessie Buckley)

Scenic Design: Richard II (Arnulfo Maldonado / Red Bull Theater)

Shakespeare Adaptations: Nine Moons (Keith Hamilton Cobb / Blessed Unrest)

Shakespeare Music: "The Fate of Ophelia" (Taylor Swift)

Shakespeare Books: Kill Shakespeare: Romeo vs. Juliet (Anthony Del Col)

Solo Show: Conquering the Canon (Michael Hagins)

Videography: The Comedy of Errors (Shakespeare Sports Theatre)

ABOUT THE NEW YORK SHAKESPEARE AWARDS

Founded in 2020 by Shakespeare scholar Rodney Hakim, the New York Shakespeare Awards recognize excellence in the performance, study, and adaptation of William Shakespeare's works within the New York metropolitan area. By honoring both legendary Broadway figures and emerging independent artists, the awards provide a comprehensive "Year in Review" of the city's vibrant theatrical landscape. The awards are sponsored by one of the leading programs dedicated to the Bard, New York Shakespeare. Visit them on https://www.instagram.com/newyorkshakespeare/