44 - THE MUSICAL Extends For Four Weeks Off-Broadway

The smash-hit musical comedy, 44 – THE MUSICAL has announced a four-week extension. The musical played to sold-out audiences in Chicago and Los Angeles (twice) and has been playing to sold-out audiences in New York since first preview on Tuesday, October 14 at The Daryl Roth Theatre (101 East 15th Street). It will now run until Sunday, January 4, 2026.

Following its first LA run in 2023, the musical took home seven Broadway World L.A. Awards, including Best Musical, Best Ensemble, Best Direction of a Musical (Eli Bauman), Best Musical Direction (Anthony Brewster) and Best Choreography (Miss James Alsop).

The musical satire features music, lyrics and book by a former Obama campaign staffer Eli Bauman ("NBC's Maya & Marty") and features T.J. Wilkins as ‘Barack Obama’ and Shanice as ‘Michelle Obama’ with Chad Doreck as ‘Joe Biden'.

“We are so grateful to our incredible audiences night after night showing up to see our show. Our audiences are so special to us. We are the only show that is attracting such a diverse mix of people, not made up of typical theatre goers,” said Producer Monica Saunders-Weinberg. “Our reach is wide, broad and inclusive. This has been the case at our sold out record breaking shows in LA and Chicago. It’s a true testament to our show that we continue to draw a crowd that doesn’t necessarily fit the mould and who quite frankly doesn’t find shows appealing to them. No matter which city we perform in we continue to see joy, laughter and togetherness which is the greatest reward for us. We have many people coming back multiple times and excitingly bringing their friends and family too. It is pure joy. We are so grateful for the opportunity to meet the moment and demand and extending until Jan 4 (for now).”

“Nearly four years ago, in an un-air-conditioned rehearsal room in North Hollywood, we held our first ever table read for my first ever musical, 44,” said Writer/Director Eli Bauman. “I had no clue what I was doing or if the show would go anywhere, but I believed there was a need for a show like ours. A show for the People, and by The People. No gatekeepers. No mega producers. No blessings from the Broadway Intelligentsia. We built this show from the ground up by making something for everyone - Black, White, Brown, Young, Old - folks who have seen Wicked 20 times, and folks who first heard about Wicked 20 weeks ago. Now we're coming off of 10 straight months of sold out shows in three different cities - L.A., Chicago and now New York - and because of our fans, we're going to close out 2025 right here at the Daryl Roth Theatre. We're proud and humbled by the opportunity to spread more joy to the greatest city in the world.”

Barack Obama's election changed history. 44 is a satirical look at the rise and presidency of Barack Obama, as well as the eccentric political characters he met along the way. It is the story of Obama you won't read about in history books...because history books are now banned in most states. But also, because 44 is the story of Obama as Joe Biden kinda sorta remembers it...

Directed by Bauman, the music director is Anthony “Brew” Brewster with choreography by Miss James Alsop.

The cast of this brilliantly funny musical that Chris Jones of The Daily News said, “tickled him purple all night long,” features T.J. Wilkins (NBC's "The Voice") as ‘Barack Obama’ and Shanice (award-winning R&B artist - "I Love Your Smile" and OWN's "Flex & Shanice") as ‘Michelle Obama’ and Chad Doreck as ‘Joe Biden' with Audri Bartholomew (u/s Voice of the People, Ted Cruz & Michelle Obama), Larry Cedar (Mitch McConnell), Summer Collins (Sarah Palin), Dwelvan David (u/s Brother Abe & Herman Cain), Summer Nicole Greer (Voice of the People, u/s Michelle Obama), Evan Tyrone Martin (Brother Abe Lincoln, u/s Obama), Jenna Pastuszek (Hillary Clinton), Dino Shorté (Herman Cain), Chelsea Morgan Stock (u/s Hillary Clinton, Sarah Palin), Jeff Sumner (Lindsey Graham), Michael Uribes (Ted Cruz), and Ryan Williams (u/s Joe Biden, Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz).

44 has scenic design by Julio Himede; costume design by Matthew Hemesath; lighting design by Nathan W. Scheuer & Natali Arco; and sound design by Jonathan A. Burke.

It features legendary L.A. band House of Vibe as “The Andrew Jackson Five” with Anthony “Brew” Brewster (keyboards), Phillip “Fish” Fisher (drums), Corey Cofield (bass), Conrad Bauer (guitar), and Greg Raymond (keyboards). The music supervisor is Wilkie Ferguson III.

44 is produced in association with Anthony “Brew” Brewster, Steve McKeever (Hidden Beach Recordings), Conrad Bauer, and Shanice & Kerry Gordy. General Management is DR Theatrical Management.

44—THE MUSICAL finished its second record-breaking engagement in Chicago in September, this time at the Studebaker Theater. During its recent return engagement in Los Angeles in spring 2025 at the Kirk Douglas Theatre, it was a highly sought-after show. It was initially announced for 4 weeks, and demand was so strong that it extended another 8 weeks, becoming the highest grossing show in Kirk Douglas Theatre history.