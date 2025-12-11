Photos: LL Cool J, Montell Jordan, Ben Vereen, and Wanda Sykes at 44 - THE MUSICAL

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The musical comedy, 44 – THE MUSICAL is now playing to sold-out audiences in New York at The Daryl Roth Theatre. The final extension, due to popular demand, has been announced for Sunday, January 4, 2026.

In its final weeks, the new musical has been welcoming celebrities and notable New Yorkers nightly, including LL Cool J, Montell Jordan, Wanda Sykes, Charlamagne the God and Ben Vereen.

Check out photos of LL Cool J with the 44 Band and the Company; Montell Jordan with the Company; Ben Vereen; and Wanda Sykes taking a selfie with the cast below!