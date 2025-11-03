 tracker
Photos: 44 - THE MUSICAL at The Daryl Roth Theatre

Nov. 03, 2025
44 – THE MUSICAL is currently playing at The Daryl Roth Theatre. The musical satire features music, lyrics and book by a former Obama campaign staffer Eli Bauman and features T.J. Wilkins as ‘Barack Obama’ and Shanice as ‘Michelle Obama’ with Chad Doreck as ‘Joe Biden'.

Barack Obama's election changed history. 44 is a satirical look at the rise and presidency of Barack Obama, as well as the eccentric political characters he met along the way.

It is the story of Obama you won't read about in history books...because history books are now banned in most states. But also, because 44 is the story of Obama as Joe Biden kinda sorta remembers it...

Photo credit: Jenny Anderson

The cast of 44

Chad Doreck

Chad Doreck and Shanice

Shanice

Shanice and T.J. Wilkins

Shanice and T.J. Wilkins

Jenna Pastuszek, Dino Shorté and Summer Collins

Chad Doreck, T.J. Wilkins, Jenna Pastuszek

Chad Doreck, T.J. Wilkins, Jenna Pastuszek

Chad Doreck, T.J. Wilkins, Jenna Pastuszek

The cast

The cast

Chad Doreck

The cast

The cast


