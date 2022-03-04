POPPA FUNK AND THE NITE TRIPPER to Play at JAZZ FEST

An all-star crew of musicians from the Big Easy and beyond will come together during Jazz Fest 2022 for Poppa Funk & The Night Tripper, a loving tribute to two NOLA music giants who passed away in 2019, Art Neville and Dr. John.

Following the debut of this "to heroes, by heroes" project at the sold-out Denver Comes Alive in January 2020 and a series of pandemic-related postponements in the ensuing two years, Poppa Funk & The Night Tripper will finally make its way home to New Orleans on Saturday, May 7th, 2022 at The Fillmore New Orleans with help from Trouble No More, the fledgling Allman Brothers Band tribute combo [get tickets].

For this special tribute performance, a band of beloved musicians will recreate the music of these two Crescent city titans. George Porter Jr., Art Neville's longtime friend and collaborator in The Meters, as well as Art's son, guitarist Ian Neville (Dumpstaphunk), and his nephew, Ivan Neville (Dumpstaphunk), will all be in the band. The lineup will also feature charismatic keyboardist/vocalist Neal Francis, a noted disciple of Dr. John's NOLA swagger, multi-instrumentalist Tony Hall (Dumpstaphunk), drummer Nikki Glaspie (The Nth Power, Maceo Parker), Skerik, and more.

Trouble No More will get the festivities started on Saturday, May 7th, 2022 at The Fillmore New Orleans with a contemporary tribute to the legacy of the Allman Brothers Band. The new ensemble, which will make its debut at the storied Beacon Theatre in March, will continue the ever-expanding story of the foundational blues-rock outfit with more than just its name. The band is comprised of an inter-generational mix of ABB descendants, collaborators, proteges, and extended "family" members including Brandon "Taz" Niederauer (guitar/vocals), Daniel Donato (guitar/vocals), Dylan Niederauer (bass guitar), Jack Ryan (drums), Nikki Glaspie (drums), Lamar Williams Jr. (vocals), Peter Levin (keys), and Roosevelt Collier (pedal steel guitar). Doors open at 8 and the show begins at 9. General admission tickets are $46.25, while Reserved Seating is $76.25.

Tickets for Live For Live Music and Live Nation's Poppa Funk & The Night Tripper: A Tribute to Art Neville and Dr. John with Trouble No More at The Fillmore New Orleans on Saturday, May 7th, 2022 are on sale now. All tickets purchased for the postponed dates in 2020 and 2021 will be honored at the May 7th, 2022 performance. A portion of proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Big House Museum.