Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards; ANNIE Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for New Orleans & beyond.
This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Standings
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Lauren Bovia-Bravata
- ANNIE
- Ascension Community Theatre
16%
Becky Coxe
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- The Sullivan Theater
12%
Piper Bordes
- CABARET
- Ascension Community Theatre
12%
Hope Carline
- OKLAHOMA!
- The Sullivan Theater
12%
Blake Coheley
- WAITRESS
- Jefferson Performing Arts
9%
Brielle Hebert
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
9%
Elijah Kreiger
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
8%
Meg Jett
- XANADU
- Theatre Baton Rouge
5%
Jaune Buisson
- A CHORUS LINE
- Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre
4%
Jauné Buisson
- JERSEY BOYS
- Le Petit Theatre
3%
Kenneth Beck
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Jefferson Performing Arts
3%
Trey Ming
- THE NIGHT FIONA FLAWLESS WENT MAD
- Allways Lounge
2%
Katelin Zelon
- COMPANY
- Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre
2%
Donald Jones-Bordenave
- AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'
- Le Petit Theatre
2%
Kenny Beck
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Jefferson Performing Arts
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Hope Carline, Kim Harger, Arden Hale, Jackie Haxthausen, Arden McMillin, Tara Sager, Sammie Vaughan, Sarah Walton, Brittany Zimmerman
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- The Sullivan Theater
17%
Brittany Zimmerman
- ANNIE
- Ascension Community Theatre
14%
Scott Sauber
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Slidell Little Theatre
13%
Brittany Zimmerman
- CABARET
- Ascension Community Theatre
11%
Antoinette De Alteris
- WAITRESS
- Jefferson Performing Arts
10%
Carol Moore
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Theatre Baton Rouge
7%
Valerie Comeaux
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Ascension Community Theatre
6%
Andrea Delatte
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Ascension Community Theatre
4%
Samantha Vaughan
- OKLAHOMA!
- Sullivan Theatre
3%
Carole Moore
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Sullivan Theater
3%
Julie Winn
- COMPANY
- Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre
2%
Brittany Zimmerman
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Sullivan Theater
2%
Kathleen Van Horn
- JERSEY BOYS
- Le Petit Theatre
2%
Jahise LeBouef
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Crescent City Stage
2%
Daniel Rigamer
- MURDER FOR TWO
- Le Petit Theatre
2%
Elizabeth Newcomer
- MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT 2B
- Crescent City Stage
1%
Tiffani Sheriff
- AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'
- Le Petit Theatre
1%
Jahise LeBouef
- DOUBT, A PARABLE
- Le Petit Theatre
1%
Dan Rigamer
- GOODNIGHT, OSCAR
- Le Petit Theatre
0%Best Dance Production BILLY ELLIOT
- Jefferson Performing Arts
69%THE UPSTAIRS LOUNGE
- Melange dance company
31%Best Direction Of A Musical
Katie Sills Thibodaux
- ANNIE
- Ascension Community Theatre
15%
Heath McNeese
- CABARET
- Ascension Community Theatre
12%
Scott Sauber
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Slidell Little Theatre
11%
Heath McNeese
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- The Sullivan Theater
10%
Joy Bosley
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
7%
Taylor Meng Wingate
- OKLAHOMA!
- Sullivan Theater
6%
Leslie Castay
- WAITRESS
- Jefferson Performing Arts
6%
Marion Mayfield
- XANADU
- Theater Baton Rouge
5%
Katie Harrison
- RENT
- Slidell Little Theatre
5%
Kelly Fouchi & Bryce Slocumb
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Rivertown Theater
4%
Jason Leader
- LUCKY STIFF
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
3%
Leslie Castay
- COMPANY
- Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre
3%
Donald Jones-Bordenave
- AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'
- Le Petit Theatre
3%
Leslie Castay
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Jefferson performing arts
3%
Taylor Meng Wingate
- ALL IS CALM
- Ascension Community Theatre
2%
A.J. Allegra
- JERSEY BOYS
- Le Petit Theatre
2%
Kenny Beck
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Jefferson Performing Arts
2%
Jauné Buisson
- JERSEY BOYS
- Le Petit Theatre
1%
Trey Ming
- THE NIGHT FIONA FLAWLESS WENT MAD
- Allways Lounge
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Valerie Comeaux
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Ascension Community Theatre
16%
Courtney Murphy
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Theatre Baton Rouge
16%
Madalyn Mullins
- NOISES OFF!
- The Sullivan Theater
10%
DeJuan James
- THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
9%
Jack Lampert
- CLUE
- Jefferson performing arts
8%
William Dellinger
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Ascension Community Theatre
8%
John Wesley
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
7%
Kevin White
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Ascension Community Theatre
6%
A. J. Allegra
- GOODNIGHT, OSCAR
- Le Petit Theatre
4%
Tom Bubrig
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
4%
Chris Aberle
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
3%
Carly Stroud
- EXHAUSTED PAINT: THE DEATH OF VAN GOGH
- Fat Squirrel
2%
Murder for Two
- RICKY GRAHAM
- Le Petit Theatre
2%
Good Night, Oscar
- A.J. ALLEGRA
- Le Petit Theatre
2%
Elizabeth Newcomer
- MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT 2B
- Crescent City Stage
1%
Doubt, A Parable
- ASHLEY SANTOS
- Le Petit Theatre
1%
Michael A. Newcomer
- TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
- Crescent City Stage
1%Best Ensemble CABARET
- Ascension Community Theatre
18%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Slidell Little Theatre
16%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- The Sullivan Theater
15%WAITRESS
- Jefferson Performing Arts
12%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
8%OKLAHOMA!
- The Sullivan Theater
6%RENT
- Slidell Little Theatre
6%NOISES OFF!
- The Sullivan Theater
6%A CHORUS LINE
- Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre
4%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Jefferson Performing Arts
3%JERSEY BOYS
- Le Petit Theatre
2%AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'
- Le Petit Theatre
2%COMPANY
- Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre
1%TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
- Crescent City Stage
1%THE NIGHT FIONA FLAWLESS WENT MAD
- Allways Lounge
1%DOUBT, A PARABLE
- Le Petit Theatre
1%GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
- Le Petit Theatre
0%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tina Britt
- ANNIE
- Ascension Community Theatre
17%
Gabrielle Montagnino
- CABARET
- ACT
13%
John Wesley
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
13%
Grant Vicknair
- WAITRESS
- Jefferson Performing Arts
11%
Courtney Zimmerle
- XANADU
- Theatre Baton Rouge
8%
Gabrielle Montagnino
- OKLAHOMA!
- Sullivan Theater
6%
Michelle Freneaux
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Ascension Community Theatre
5%
Richard Nixon
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Sullivan Theater
4%
Dan Zimmer
- COMPANY
- Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre
4%
Jason Breaux
- SHE LOVES ME
- Sullivan Theater
4%
Michael Gonzales
- NOISES OFF!
- Jefferson Performing Arts
2%
Diane Baas
- AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'
- Le Petit Theatre
2%
Kevin White
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Ascension Community Theatre
2%
Dan Zimmer
- GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
- Le Petit Theatre
2%
Jasmine Williams
- DOUBT, A PARABLE
- Le Petit Theatre
2%
Robert Camp
- MURDER FOR TWO
- Le Petit Theatre
2%
Ryan Bruce
- EXHAUSTED PAINT: THE DEATH OF VAN GOGH
- Fat Squirrel
1%
Mandi Wood
- MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT 2B
- Crescent City Stage
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Michelle Freneaux Chassaing
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Sullivan Theater
18%
Michelle Freneaux & Keith James
- ANNIE
- Ascension Community Theatre
16%
Nicklaus White
- CABARET
- Ascension Community Theatre
13%
Ainsley Matich
- WAITRESS
- Jefferson Performing Arts
11%
Camille Talbot
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
10%
Jamie Leonard
- XANADU
- Theatre Baton Rouge
9%
Richard Baker
- ALL IS CALM
- Ascension Community Theatre
4%
Frank Gonzalez
- LUCKY STIFF
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
4%
Jersey Boys
- JEFFERSON TURNER
- Le Petit Theatre
4%
Kristina Cawthon
- WINTER WONDERETTES
- Sullivan Theater
4%
Ain't Misbehavin'
- MAX DOVALE
- Le Petit Theatre
3%
Jose Simbulan
- COMPANY
- Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre
3%Best Musical ANNIE
- Ascension Community Theatre
20%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Sullivan theatre
16%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Slidell Little Theatre
12%CABARET
- Ascension Community Theatre
9%WAITRESS
- Jefferson Performing Arts
7%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
6%XANADU
- Theatre Baton Rouge
5%RENT
- Slidell Little Theatre
4%DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Rivertown Theater
3%OKLAHOMA!
- Sullivan Theater
3%LUCKY STIFF
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
3%SHE LOVES ME
- Sullivan Theater
2%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Jefferson Performing Arts
2%COMPANY
- Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre
1%ALL IS CALM
- Ascension Community Theatre
1%JERSEY BOYS
- Le Petit Theatre
1%JINGLE ALL THE GAY
- Kitten N' Lou Presents (New Marigny Theatre)
1%AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'
- Le Petit Theatre
1%CAROUSEL
- Tulanexsummer lytic
1%THE NIGHT FIONA FLAWLESS WENT MAD
- Allways Lounge
0%Best Performer In A Musical
Erin Johnson
- ANNIE
- Ascension Community Theatre
14%
Heather Orgeron
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Slidell Little Theatre
13%
Meredith Owens
- WAITRESS
- Jefferson Performing Arts
9%
Ashari Harper
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- The Sullivan Theater
8%
Brandy Johnson
- ANNIE
- Ascension Community Theatre
8%
Lilly Mochgesang
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Slidell Little Theatre
5%
Michelle Freneaux Chassaing
- CABARET
- ACT
5%
Christina Cross
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
4%
Hayden Kimball
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
4%
Kamryn Hecker
- CABARET
- Ascension Community Theatre
4%
Charlie Stover
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Jefferson Performing Arts
3%
Callie Ancelet
- OKLAHOMA!
- Sullivan Theater
2%
Lauren Price
- LUCKY STIFF
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
2%
Don Fields
- XANADU
- Theatre Baton Rouge
2%
Don Fields
- CABARET
- Ascension Community Theatre
2%
Thomas Jackson
- OKLAHOMA!
- Sullivan Theater
2%
Kristina Cawthon
- SHE LOVES ME
- Sullivan Theater
2%
Kamryn Hecker
- XANADU
- Theatre Baton Rouge
2%
Bogdan Mynka
- COMPANY
- Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre
1%
Matthew Walker
- OKLAHOMA!
- The Sullivan Theater
1%
Scott Don Bosco Mitchell
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- The Sullivan Theater
1%
Jack Latner
- LUCKY STIFF
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
1%
Matthew Walker
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Sullivan Theater
1%
Trey Ming
- THE NIGHT FIONA FLAWLESS WENT MAD
- Allways Lounge
1%
Jake Wynne-Wilson
- JERSEY BOYS
- Le Petit Theatre
1%Best Performer In A Play
Taylor Alberes
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Ascension Community Theatre
12%
Isabella Walton
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Theatre Baton Rouge
10%
Brittany Zimmerman
- NOISES OFF!
- Sullivan
8%
Kristi Anne Lyons
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
8%
Jennifer Johnson
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Ascension Community Theatre
6%
Louis dudousat
- CLUE
- JPA
6%
Devin Rogers
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Sullivan Theater
6%
Dejaun James
- NOISES OFF!
- The Sullivan Theater
5%
Forest Raetzsch
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Ascension Community Theatre
3%
Jason Leader
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
3%
Chris Aberle
- TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
3%
Tara Nixon
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Ascension Community Theatre
3%
Derek Walle
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Sullivan Theater
3%
Michael Paternostro
- GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
- Le Petit Theatre
3%
Landon Corbin
- NOISES OFF!
- Sullivan Theater
3%
Sophie Rollins
- NOISES OFF!
- Sullivan Theater
2%
Scott Don Bosco Mitchell
- NOISES OFF!
- Sullivan
2%
Lance Nelson
- TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
2%
Alex Wallace
- EVERY BRILLIANT THING
- The Nola Project
2%
Michael A. Newcomer
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Crescent City Stage
2%
Tenea Intriago
- TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
- Crescent City Stage
2%
Tara Nixon
- NOISES OFF!
- Sullivan Theater
1%
David Lind
- DOUBT, A PARABLE
- Le Petit Theatre
1%
Drew Stroud
- EXHAUSTED PAINT: THE DEATH OF VAN GOGH
- Fat Squirrel
1%
Edward Carter Simon
- KINGDOM OF EARTH
- Tennessee Williams Theater Co.
1%Best Play STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Ascension Community Theatre
14%RADIUM GIRLS
- Theatre Baton Rouge
14%CLUE
- JPA
9%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
8%NOISES OFF!
- The Sullivan Theater
7%OKLAHOMA!
- Sullivan theatre
6%THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
5%MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
5%MURDER FOR TWO
- Le Petit Theatre
5%THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Sullivan Theater
5%FRANKENSTEIN
- Ascension Community Theatre
5%ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Ascension Community Theatre
4%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
3%GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
- Le Petit Theatre
3%TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
- Crescent City Stage
3%MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT 2B
- Crescent City Stage
1%DOUBT
- Le Petit Theatre
1%EXHAUSTED PAINT: THE DEATH OF VAN GOGH
- Fat Squirrel
1%DOUBT, A PARABLE
- Le Petit Theatre
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Heath McNeese
- CABARET
- Ascension Community Theatre
13%
William Dellinger
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- The Sullivan Theater
12%
Eric Porter
- WAITRESS
- Jefferson Performing Arts
11%
Jimilee K Riley
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Ascension Community Theatre
8%
John Wesley
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
7%
Tom Bubrig
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
7%
Dave Freneaux
- NOISES OFF!
- Sullivan Theater
5%
Bethany Lee
- AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'
- Le Petit Theatre
5%
Dave Freneaux
- SHE LOVES ME
- Sullivan Theater
5%
Chris Aberle
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
5%
Bryan Cascio
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Ascension Community Theatre
4%
Steve Schepker
- COMPANY
- Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre
4%
Shannon Binning
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Sullivan Theater
4%
Devin Rogers
- ALL IS CALM
- Ascension Community Theatre
3%
Michael Kramer
- JERSEY BOYS
- Le Petit Theatre
3%
Andre LaSalle
- MURDER FOR TWO
- Le Petit Theatre
2%
Steve Schepker
- GOODNIGHT, OSCAR
- Le Petit Theatre
1%
Raquel M Jackson
- MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT 2B
- Crescent City Stage
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Isabella Rodriguez
- ANNIE
- Ascension Community Theatre
15%
Kage Laney
- WAITRESS
- Jefferson Performing Arts
14%
Elsie Duhe
- CABARET
- Ascension Community Theatre
12%
Elsie Duhe
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Sullivan Theater
10%
Klay Branton
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Theatre Baton Rouge
10%
Michelle Freneaux
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Ascension Community Theatre
9%
De'Juan James
- ALL IS CALM
- Ascension Community Theatre
7%
Calla Harper
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Sullivan Theater
6%
Brandon Carraway
- SHE LOVES ME
- Sullivan Theater
4%
David Rigamer
- JERSEY BOYS
- Le Petit Theatre
4%
David Rigamer
- COMPANY
- Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre
3%
Nick Shackleford
- DOUBT, A PARABLE
- Le Petit Theatre
3%
Jamie Doyle
- MURDER FOR TWO
- Le Petit Theatre
2%
Jamie Doyle
- GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
- Le Petit Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Amy Gomez
- ANNIE
- Ascension Community Theatre
17%
Muff Vanderbuilt
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Slidell Little Theatre
17%
Tristan Olivier
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- The Sullivan Theater
13%
Katie Sills Thibodaux
- CABARET
- Ascension Community Theatre
6%
Chase Kamata
- WAITRESS
- Jefferson Performing Arts
5%
Elizabeth Olah
- ANNIE
- Ascension Community Theatre
5%
Abrielle DeCuir
- OKLAHOMA!
- Sullivan Theater
5%
Callie Ancelet
- XANADU
- Theatre Baton Rouge
5%
Leslie Castay
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Jefferson Performing Arts
4%
Meredith Owens
- COMPANY
- Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre
4%
Devin Rogers
- CABARET
- Ascension Community Theatre
4%
Thomas Jackson
- XANADU
- Theatre Baton Rouge
3%
Jake Wynn Wilson
- WAITRESS
- Jefferson Performing Arts
3%
Devin Rogers
- OKLAHOMA!
- Sullivan Theater
2%
Bryce Slocumb
- JERSEY BOYS
- Le Petit Theatre
2%
Jonathan Thomas
- OKLAHOMA!
- Sullivan Theater
1%
Judy Gilmore
- OKLAHOMA!
- Sullivan Theater
1%
Kadejah One
- AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'
- Le Petit Theatre
1%
Danielle Wilson
- AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'
- Le Petit Theatre
1%
Donald Jones-Bordenave
- AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'
- Le Petit Theatre
0%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Carissa Murray
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Theatre Baton Rouge
16%
Elise Gutierrez
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Ascension Community Theatre
13%
Taylor Meng Wingate
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Ascension Community Theatre
10%
Eric Johnson
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Ascension Community Theatre
10%
Louis Mangiaracina
- NOISES OFF!
- Sullivan Theater
10%
Delilah Guilbeau
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Sullivan Theater
10%
Joel Sunsin
- CLUE
- JPA
6%
Leslie Castay
- GOODNIGHT OSCAR
- Le Petit Theatre
5%
Alix Paige
- IMAGINARY INVALID
- New Orleans Shakespeare Fest
4%
Phil Blanchard
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Ascension Community Theatre
4%
Zane Syjansky
- GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
- Le Petit Theatre
3%
Max DoVale
- MURDER FOR TWO
- Le Petit Theatre
3%
Reid Williams
- GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
- Le Petit Theatre
2%
Elizabeth McCoy
- DOUBT, A PARABLE
- Le Petit Theatre
2%
Sarah Colbert Cutrer
- MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT 2B
- Crescent City Stage
2%
Steve Zissis
- TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
- Crescent City Stage
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production ANNIE
- Ascension Community Theatre
38%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
22%RADIUM GIRLS
- Theatre Baton Rouge
15%CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORE
- Theatre Baton Rouge
12%FOOTLOOSE
- Playmakers of Baton Rouge
7%SEUSSICAL
- Playmakers of Baton Rouge
7%Favorite Local Theatre
Ascension Community Theatre
22%
Sullivan Theater
20%
30 by Ninety Theatre
12%
Slidell Little Theatre
10%
Jefferson Performing Arts
8%
Playmakers of Baton Rouge
7%
Louisiana Shakespeare Company
5%
Rivertown Theater
5%
Allways Lounge
3%
Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre
3%
Le Petit Theatre
2%
Crescent City Stage
1%
Playmakers
1%
The Nola Project
1%
Goat in the Road
0%