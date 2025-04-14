BUNNY HILL MOTEL Noir Thriller to Open at Blue Theatre Co.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Step inside the dim glow of flickering neon lights, where danger breathes down your neck and desire is a dangerous game. Blue Theatre Co. will premiere Bunny Hill Motel, an original noir thriller by Alex Anthony Vazquez, opening May 23, 2025 at the New Marigny Theatre.

Set in 1977 in a rundown roadside motel, Bunny Hill Motel traps its characters in a boiling pot of suspicion, lust, and fatal ambition. John, a desperate man on the run with a bag full of stolen cash, checks in for what he hopes is one last night of pleasure before escape. But when unexpected visitors arrive - an enigmatic call girl, an ominous "friend," and a nosy motel clerk - the walls start to close in.

As old dreams decay and new betrayals surface, the play explores what happens when you run out of road - and choices. Can you reinvent yourself, or are you always a prisoner of your past?

Written and Directed by Alex Anthony Vazquez, Bunny Hill Motel is a noir fever dream with razor-sharp dialogue and a raw, intoxicating atmosphere. It's a story of survival, seduction, and the deadly price of chasing the American dream.

"This is about the thin line between escape and entrapment," says Vazquez. "These characters are trapped in their choices, in their past, and in the pulse of desire they can't silence."

With a gripping cast of characters and tension that never lets up, Bunny Hill Motel promises an unforgettable theatrical experience.

Comments