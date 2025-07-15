bergenPAC On Sale Darlene Love, THE NUTCRACKER, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



bergenPAC has announced six new shows for this season. New Jersey Ballet's The Nutcracker returns on Saturday, Dec. 6 and Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025 at 1 & 4:30 p.m.; Engelbert Humperdinck's “A Winter World of Love” on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 at 7 p.m.; Holiday Doo Wop returns on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at 7 p.m.; Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol on Sunday, Dec.14, 2025 at 1 & 5 p.m.; The Maccabeats on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025 at 7 p.m.; Darlene Love – Love for the Holidays on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are on sale Friday, July 18, 2025 at 10 a.m.. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

NJ Ballet's The Nutcracker

Saturday, Dec. 6 and Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025 at 1 & 4:30 p.m.

$35-$40-$45-$55-$65

New Jersey Ballet's beloved annual tradition enchants youngsters and grown-ups alike with splendid dancing, eye-popping special effects and a touch of holiday magic, set to Tchaikovsky's iconic score. Ages 4+

Running Time: 2 hours including one intermission

New Jersey Ballet's Nutcracker is the longest running original professional production in the state. The production debuted in Millburn in 1971 with the international star of New York City Ballet Edward Villella as the Cavalier. Since then, the company has given approximately 800 performances in theatres throughout New Jersey, with more than 5,000 dancers and children, and over a million viewers. Many in the audience who saw the production as children now bring their own children and grandchildren to see this cherished holiday tradition.

Engelbert Humperdinck – A Winter World of Love

Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 at 7 p.m.

$49-$59-$69-$79-$99-$129-$159

Celebrate the season with the unmistakable voice of Engelbert Humperdinck in a special holiday concert that blends his timeless hits with beloved holiday classics. Whether you're a longtime fan or discovering him for the first time, this festive evening promises warmth, nostalgia, and musical magic that will make your holidays unforgettable.

In a career spanning over 50 years, Engelbert Humperdinck has sold over 140 million records, including 64 gold albums and 35 platinum. He's earned four Grammy nominations, a Golden Globe, and stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Las Vegas Walk of Fame, and Leicester Walk of Fame. He's performed for royalty—including four appearances before the Queen—as well as for several U.S. presidents and numerous heads of state. From romantic ballads to movie themes, disco, rock, and gospel, his signature voice has captivated audiences around the world.

Holiday Doo Wop

Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at 7 p.m.

$49-$69-$79-$89-$99

LARS Enterprises presents Holiday Doo Wop at bergenPAC, featuring:

Jay Siegel's Tokens – “The Lion Sleeps Tonight”

Chris Montez – “Let's Dance”

Joey Dee – “Peppermint Twist”

Brian Hyland – “Sealed With a Kiss”

The Excellents – “Coney Island Baby”

The Fireflies “You Were Mine”

A cappella by Classic Sounds

Tom Schizzano & The LAR Enterprises Band

Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol

Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025 at 1 & 5 p.m.

$29-$39-$49-$59

Bah! Humbug!

One of the greatest stories in the history of English literature, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol has enchanted audiences the world over and

become a best beloved Christmas tradition for families everywhere. This powerful tale of redemption follows Ebenezer Scrooge on his epic journey

from nasty curmudgeon to benevolent saint.

CMI Entertainment, in collaboration with Entertainment Central Productions Orlando, is thrilled to return to its roots with a beautiful version of this

classic tale. Tour 2025 is written and directed by award-winning theatre artist Scott H. Severance, who has traveled the country for over 10 years spreading Holiday joy as Uncle Scrooge. This dazzling new adaptation bursts onto the stage with first class professional actors, gorgeous costumes, stunning sets and puppetry.

The Maccabeats

Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025 at 7 p.m.

$29-$39-$49-$59

Often travelling with little more than the shirts on their backs and the ties on their necks, the Maccabeats have entertained and inspired hundreds of audiences worldwide, from Alabama to (New) Zealand and everywhere in between. Using nothing more than the unadulterated human voice, a clean-cut presentation, and a little Jewish humor, this unique group of singers is able to connect with fans of all backgrounds and ages.

Originally formed in 2007 as Yeshiva University's student vocal group, the Maccabeats have recently emerged as both Jewish music and a cappella phenomena, with a large fanbase, more than 20 million views on YouTube.

Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 at 7 p.m.

$39-$49-$59-$69-$99

Darlene Love continues to captivate audiences worldwide with her warm, gracious stage presence and superb performances. Her film Twenty Feet From Stardom was not only awarded an Oscar – it was followed by a Grammy Award for the soundtrack. Her Billboard hits include: “He's A Rebel,” “The Boy I'm Gonna Marry”, “Wait 'Til My Bobby Gets Home,” “He's Sure the Boy I Love” and the legendary #1 holiday classic “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”

She's returning to bergenPAC to bring her “Love for the Holidays” tour. Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030.