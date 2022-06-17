ZAKIR KHAN: LIVE IN THE US Comes to NJPAC in September

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes comedian Zakir Khan's brand-new stand-up comedy national tour: Live In US, on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 8 pm. This show will be performed in Hindi.



After two massively successful specials, Haq Se Single (2017) and Kaksha Gyarvi (2021), and after selling out 100,000+ tickets across the globe, Zakir Khan is on the road again with his latest stand-up show. Zakir Khan can highlight comic elements in everyday life and is known for his "uniquely Indian" style of comedy, which involves him impeccably catching on to the emotions common to every Indian household.



Tickets to see comedian Zakir Khan go on-sale Friday, June 17, at 10 AM and can be purchased by visiting www.njpac.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.



New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., has the most diverse programming and audience of any performing arts center in the country, and is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 9 million visitors (including over 1.7 million children and families) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents. www.njpac.org