Wharton Institute For The Performing Arts Launches WEDNESDAY WEBINARS AT WHARTON

Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts announced today that world-renowned Broadway stars and music industry veterans Capathia Jenkins, Marissa McGowan, Michael Mendez, Pam Sousa, Michael Keller, and Doug LaBrecque will join the line-up of Performing Arts School faculty to participate in "Wednesday Webinars at Wharton," a series of weekly one-hour virtual workshops exploring what it means to have a career in the professional musical theatre world, including the sharing of personal experiences, behind-the-scene stories, tips, training, and more. Proceeds from the nine-week webinar series will benefit the Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts Scholarship Fund.

"Especially in these challenging times, Wharton Arts sees it as its duty to expand its footprint by bringing our offerings online," said Peter H. Gistelinck, Executive Director of the Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts. "Our 'Wednesday Webinars at Wharton' provide unique opportunities for students of all ages across the country to learn directly from some of the best artists in the musical theater industry," said Helen H. Cha-Pyo, Artistic Director of the Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts.

The first event will take place on Wednesday, July 1 and will feature an intimate conversation with American actress and singer Capathia Jenkins, best known for her work as a Broadway performer with roles in shows such as Caroline, or Change, Newsies, and Martin Short's Fame Becomes Me. Stage favorites Marissa McGowan (Kiss Me Kate) and Michael Mendez (Chaplin, Grease) will appear together on July 15. Broadway dancer and choreographer Pam Sousa (A Chorus Line), a player in the original Bob Fosse production of Pippin, will follow on August 5, Broadway music contractor and drummer Michael Keller (music contractor for the legendary Marvin Hamlisch) on August 12, and Broadway veteran Doug LaBrecque (Phantom of the Opera) will appear on August 19.

Each weekly webinar will be hosted on Zoom on Wednesday afternoons, July 1- August 26, from 4-5PM EST. Tickets are available at www.WhartonArts.org/wednesday-webinars for $20 ($10 for Wharton Arts students). For more information, call (908) 790-0700 or email info@whartonarts.org.

